Connections is a daily word game from The New York Times where you group 16 words into four sets of four based on a common theme. It tests your thinking by using red herrings to mislead you.
NYT Connections Answers (March 18): Puzzle #1010 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections March 18 puzzle mixed sound, reactions, and wordplay. Check hints and full answers for today’s tricky challenge here.
NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, dropped its Wednesday, March 18 puzzle, and it turned out to be quite tricky. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, and while some links felt easy, others were confusing at first. This game may look simple, but it really tests how you think.
Just like Wordle, Connections resets every day and keeps players coming back for more. If today’s puzzle got you stuck, here’s a simple and clear breakdown with hints and the final answers.
What Is Connections And How Do You Play?
Connections is a daily puzzle where you are given 16 words. Your goal is to group them into four sets of four words. Each group has one common idea that connects them.
But here’s the tricky part. Many words look like they belong together when they actually don’t. These are called red herrings, and they are meant to confuse you.
For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”
You only get four wrong tries. After the fourth mistake, the game ends and shows the answers.
Each group also has a difficulty level shown by colours:
- Yellow (easiest)
- Green (easy)
- Blue (medium)
- Purple (hardest)
Some groups are based on meaning, some on sound, and some on how the words are used in real life. That’s what makes Connections fun and challenging.
Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (March 18)
Here are today’s hints:
- Yellow hint: These words don’t last forever.
- Green hint: A performance of pain
- Blue hint: Think of things you hear but cannot see.
- Purple hint: Say them out loud.
Extra hints:
- Sound can matter more than spelling.
- Every group has at least one word with the letter “E.”
One word from each group to help you:
- Yellow: Spell
- Green: Curse
- Blue: Reverb
- Purple: Rain
Now, here are the correct groups for today:
- Yellow (Interval): Patch, Period, Spell, Stretch
- Green (React to a Stubbed Toe): Curse, Hop, Wince, Yell
- Blue (Guitar Effects Pedals): Delay, Reverb, Wah, Whammy
- Purple (___ Check): Blank, Coat, Rain, Reality
This puzzle was a bit tricky because it played with sound and meaning. Words like “curse” and “spell” might make you think of magic at first, but that idea can lead you in the wrong direction. The blue group was about guitar sounds, which you hear but cannot see. The green group was fun and easy to imagine, like how people react when they hurt their toe.
The purple group worked best when you said the words out loud, like “rain check” or “reality check.” That’s why sound mattered more than spelling in this puzzle.
One big lesson from today’s game is simple: don’t get stuck on one idea. If something feels wrong, try looking at the words in a new way.
Related Video
News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NYT Connections?
How do you play Connections?
You are given 16 words and must sort them into four groups of four. Each group shares a common idea, but beware of words that seem to fit but don't.
What are red herrings in Connections?
Red herrings are words that appear to belong to a group but are designed to confuse players. They are meant to make the puzzle trickier by leading you in the wrong direction.
How many wrong tries do you get in Connections?
You are allowed only four wrong tries. If you make a fourth mistake, the game ends and reveals all the answers.