NYT Connections Answers (March 18): Puzzle #1010 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution

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NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, dropped its Wednesday, March 18 puzzle, and it turned out to be quite tricky. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, and while some links felt easy, others were confusing at first. This game may look simple, but it really tests how you think.

Just like Wordle, Connections resets every day and keeps players coming back for more. If today’s puzzle got you stuck, here’s a simple and clear breakdown with hints and the final answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle where you are given 16 words. Your goal is to group them into four sets of four words. Each group has one common idea that connects them.

But here’s the tricky part. Many words look like they belong together when they actually don’t. These are called red herrings, and they are meant to confuse you.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong tries. After the fourth mistake, the game ends and shows the answers.

Each group also has a difficulty level shown by colours:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Some groups are based on meaning, some on sound, and some on how the words are used in real life. That’s what makes Connections fun and challenging.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (March 18)

Here are today’s hints:

Yellow hint: These words don’t last forever.

Green hint: A performance of pain

Blue hint: Think of things you hear but cannot see.

Purple hint: Say them out loud.

Extra hints:

Sound can matter more than spelling.

Every group has at least one word with the letter “E.”

One word from each group to help you:

Yellow: Spell

Green: Curse

Blue: Reverb

Purple: Rain

Now, here are the correct groups for today:

Yellow (Interval): Patch, Period, Spell, Stretch

Green (React to a Stubbed Toe): Curse, Hop, Wince, Yell

Blue (Guitar Effects Pedals): Delay, Reverb, Wah, Whammy

Purple (___ Check): Blank, Coat, Rain, Reality

This puzzle was a bit tricky because it played with sound and meaning. Words like “curse” and “spell” might make you think of magic at first, but that idea can lead you in the wrong direction. The blue group was about guitar sounds, which you hear but cannot see. The green group was fun and easy to imagine, like how people react when they hurt their toe.

The purple group worked best when you said the words out loud, like “rain check” or “reality check.” That’s why sound mattered more than spelling in this puzzle.

One big lesson from today’s game is simple: don’t get stuck on one idea. If something feels wrong, try looking at the words in a new way.