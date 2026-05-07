GTA 6 PC Delay Reason Revealed! Take-Two CEO Spills The Beans

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom GTA 6 releases on consoles November 19, 2026.

CEO Zelnick prioritizes core console gamers for initial launch.

PC version will launch later, following Rockstar's pattern.

GTA 6 Leaks: Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to release on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on November 19, 2026, but PC gamers will have to wait longer. This is not a surprise, as Rockstar Games has a long-standing practice of launching its titles on consoles before bringing them to PC. The reason behind this approach has now been directly addressed by Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company. He pointed to console players as the "core consumer" for a release of this scale.

What Strauss Zelnick Said About Skipping PC At Launch

In an interview with Bloomberg, Zelnick spoke about Rockstar's release strategy and why consoles come first. He acknowledged that PC can account for 45 to 50% of sales in a major release, but said the priority remains with console players.

"Rockstar always starts on console because I think with regard to a release like that, you're judged by serving the core," Zelnick said. "Like really serving the core consumer. If your core consumer isn't there, if they're not served first and best, you kind of don't hit your other consumers."

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Zelnick also clarified that the decision was not tied to any exclusivity deal with Sony. "I mean, historically Rockstar's gone to console first," he said. When asked about the commercial trade-off, he kept it brief: "We'll see how it works out."

How Long Have PC Gamers Waited For Rockstar Games In The Past?

Rockstar's history shows a consistent gap between console and PC launches. Red Dead Redemption 2 arrived on PS4 and Xbox One in 2018, with the PC version following in 2019.

GTA 5 launched on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2013, reached PS4 and Xbox One in 2014, and came to PC in 2015. GTA 4 launched on consoles in April 2008 and on PC in December 2008.

In an extreme case, the original Red Dead Redemption was released on consoles in 2010, but its PC version only came out in 2024, 14 years later.

Based on this pattern, GTA 6 is expected to arrive on PC sometime in 2027, though Rockstar and Take-Two have not confirmed any plans for a PC version yet.

What Are The Minimum PC Requirements To Run GTA 6?

While no official confirmation has come from Rockstar, leaked and reported specs give PC gamers an early idea of what hardware they may need. At minimum, the game is expected to require an Intel Core i5-6600K processor, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 graphics card, 12 GB of RAM, and around 150 GB of storage space. Windows 10 is expected to be the base operating system requirement.

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For a smoother experience, the recommended specs point to an Intel Core i7-10700 CPU, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16 GB of RAM, with Windows 11 supported on the higher end. Storage remains the same at 150 GB across both tiers.

These specs suggest GTA 6 will not demand a top-of-the-line setup at the minimum level, but players looking for better performance will need a more capable machine.

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