NYT Connections Answers (May 14): Puzzle #1066 Made You Pause? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NYT Connections puzzle for May 14 presented four distinct word groups.

Categories included premonitions, cellphone modes, modern dating red flags, and wordplay.

The purple group required identifying a first word within the second word.

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, dropped its Thursday, May 14 puzzle, and today’s challenge had plenty of sneaky twists. Players were asked to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some connections felt easy at first, while others needed a closer look.

That’s what makes Connections so fun. Just like Wordle, the puzzle resets every day and keeps players coming back for more. If today’s grid left you confused, here’s a full and simple breakdown of the hints and answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle where players get 16 words on the board. The goal is to sort them into four groups of four words. Every group shares one hidden theme.

Sounds easy, right? Not always. Many words are placed there to trick you, and some can seem like they belong in more than one group. That’s where most mistakes happen.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong guesses. If you make four mistakes, the game ends and the answers are shown.

Each group also has a colour to show difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Some groups are about meanings, some are about phrases, and some are about hidden word tricks. That’s what makes Connections so addictive.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (May 14)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow hint: It's in the vibes.

Green hint: How the phone behaves.

Blue hint: Red flags.

Purple hint: Are these words giving anyone else de-ja-vu?

Extra hints:

One group hides the key inside the second word.

Every group has at least one word containing the letter “T.”

One word from each group to help you:

Yellow: Hunch

Green: Ring

Blue: Catfish

Purple: All Hallows

If you’re ready for the full answer, here it is.

Full Solution for May 14:

Yellow (Premonition): Gut Feeling, Hunch, Intuition, Sixth Sense

Green (Cellphone Modes): Do Not Disturb, Ring, Silent, Vibrate

Blue (Bad Things To Do In Modern Dating): Breadcrumb, Catfish, Ghost, Love Bomb

Purple (Phrases Whose Second Word Includes Their First Word): Air Cairo, All Hallows, Arm Warmer, The Others

Today’s puzzle had a smart mix of modern words, tech terms, and hidden wordplay. The yellow group was about feelings and instincts, with words like “Hunch” and “Intuition.” The green group was easier for most players, as phone settings like “Ring” and “Silent” are very familiar.

The blue group felt very current, using dating terms like “Ghost” and “Catfish.” The purple group was the trickiest, asking players to spot that the first word is hidden inside the second word. That made today’s puzzle both clever and satisfying to solve.