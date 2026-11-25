Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ladakh elections use ballot papers due to rules, cold.

Administration reviewed ballot printing, secured strong room with CCTV.

266 candidates vie for 95 seats; polling on December 4.

The Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections, scheduled for December 4, will be conducted using traditional ballot papers and ballot boxes instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). This is because the existing electoral rules governing local bodies and hill councils in Ladakh provide for physical ballots.

According to election officials, the use of ballot papers is mandatory under the legal framework governing the LAHDC elections. These rules are similar to those followed for panchayat and district council elections in several states, where traditional paper ballots are used.

However, administrative sources have cited additional reasons for opting for physical ballots instead of EVMs, including the region's extreme winter conditions and the relatively small number of voters in each constituency.

Why Ladakh Is Using Ballot Papers Instead Of EVMs

One of the key considerations is the harsh winter weather in Ladakh. Temperatures in December can drop well below freezing, particularly in high-altitude areas such as Dras and Changthang, where the mercury often falls to between minus 15 and minus 20 degrees Celsius.

Using traditional ballot papers avoids potential problems associated with EVM batteries and LCD screens functioning in extreme cold, administrative sources said.

Another factor is the comparatively small electorate in each LAHDC constituency. Ladakh has around 1.88 lakh registered voters eligible to cast their ballots in these elections. This makes printing ballot papers for the 100 constituencies and completing the counting process in a single day more manageable, according to the sources.

Administration Reviews Poll Preparations, Sets Up Strong Room

The Union Territory administration has reviewed arrangements for printing ballot papers and other election-related preparations. It has also issued instructions to ensure the secure storage of ballot papers before and after polling.

During a high-level review meeting in Leh on November 23, Ladakh Divisional Commissioner Shurbir Singh briefed UT Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra on the preparations. These included the printing of ballot papers, availability of ballot boxes and arrangements for police personnel and other election staff to cast their votes.

The Deputy Commissioner's Office, located within the District Magistrate's office complex in Leh, has been designated as the strong room for storing printed ballot papers and other sensitive election material.

CCTV cameras have been installed at the strong room, while adequate security personnel and a duty magistrate have been deployed to ensure round-the-clock security, monitoring and supervision. The arrangements are intended to protect the safety, integrity and confidentiality of ballot papers and other sensitive election material.

Training For Officials On Ballot-Based Voting

Since the elections will be conducted using ballot papers, the LAHDC Leh election authority has provided practical training to returning officers and booth-level officers (BLOs) on the relevant procedures.

The training was specifically organised ahead of the voting process for senior citizens (AVSC) and persons with disabilities (AVPwD), according to the information provided.

266 Candidates In Fray For 95 Seats

With the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ending on November 20, polling will be held on December 4 from 8 am to 5 pm across 98 constituencies in all eight districts of Ladakh. Two candidates, one each from the BJP and the Congress, have already been elected unopposed.

However, no nominations were filed in three constituencies in Kargil's Shakar-Chiktan subdivision: Khangral, Shakar and Chiktan. The elections in these areas are being boycotted.

Consequently, a total of 266 candidates are now in the fray for the remaining 95 seats across the eight districts.

Counting of votes for both the LAHDC general elections and the panchayat general elections will begin at 8.30 am on Sunday, December 6. The entire election process is scheduled to be completed by December 8.