Crimson Desert Launching Soon: Release Date, Price In India, System Requirements, & More

Gamers were on their toes waiting for the upcoming title Crimson Desert, a game that has quickly grabbed attention across platforms. While its trailers have impressed many with large-scale battles and stunning landscapes, several players are still looking for clear details. From pricing and release date to system requirements, there is a lot to understand before launch. Crimson Desert is already being counted among the most anticipated releases of 2026.

So before you plan your purchase or upgrade your setup, let’s begin with the basics of what this game actually offers.

What Is Crimson Desert?

Crimson Desert is a medieval fantasy action-adventure game set in the land of Pywel. Players step into the role of Kliff, the captain of the Greymanes, whose group is left scattered after a brutal attack by the Black Bear army. The main goal is to explore the world, reconnect with lost allies, and rebuild strength.

Along the journey, players encounter new factions and threats that expand the story. The game focuses heavily on exploration, dynamic combat, and storytelling rather than traditional role-playing mechanics.

When Is Crimson Desert Releasing?

Crimson Desert is officially set to release on March 19, 2026. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Anticipation has been growing steadily, with the game crossing three million wishlists across platforms.

Recent trailers have highlighted large-scale battles, open-world traversal, and story elements, giving players a clearer look at what to expect when it launches.

What Are The System Requirements To Play Crimson Desert?

Crimson Desert comes with fairly demanding system requirements, mainly due to its large open world and high-quality visuals. For minimum performance at 1080p and 30 FPS on low settings, players will need an Intel Core i5-8500 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X processor, along with 16GB RAM. The graphics requirement includes NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT or RX 6500 XT. The game requires DirectX 12 support, Shader Model 6.0, and at least 150GB of SSD storage.

For better performance and higher graphical settings, the recommended setup includes an Intel Core i5-11600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5600 processor, paired with an NVIDIA RTX 2080 or AMD RX 6700 XT. Even at higher settings, the RAM requirement remains 16GB. The game runs on Windows 10 64-bit version 22H2 or newer.

Mac users will need macOS 15.0 or later, preferably macOS Tahoe for better performance, along with Apple M2 Pro, M3, or M4 chips and 16GB RAM. The large storage requirement reflects the detailed assets, large environments, and advanced visual features like ray tracing.

What Is Crimson Desert Price In India?

In India, the standard edition of Crimson Desert is priced at Rs 4,499 across major platforms. Higher editions, including the Deluxe version, are available for around Rs 5,129. The game can be pre-ordered through digital stores and select retailers. Pre-order bonuses include the Khaled Shield, while PlayStation 5 players also receive the Grotevant Plate Set as an additional in-game reward.

What All Does Crimson Desert Deluxe Edition Have?

The Crimson Desert Deluxe Edition offers both physical and digital extras for players looking for more content beyond the base game. The physical version includes collectable items such as a deluxe edition box, a limited edition steelbook, a letter from the developer, a Greymane brooch pin, three character photo cards, three patches, and a detailed map of Pywel. These additions are aimed at fans who prefer tangible collectables.

On the digital side, the Deluxe Edition includes in-game content like the Kairos Plate Set, which features armour pieces including helm, gloves, boots, cloak, and armour. It also includes the Balgran Shield and the Exclaire Horse Set, which comes with items such as saddle, barding, and stirrups for customisation.

The digital deluxe version provides the same in-game items but does not include physical collectables, making it a simpler option for players who prefer digital purchases.

With its scale, visuals, and features, Crimson Desert is shaping up to be a major release, making it important for players to understand every detail before its official launch.