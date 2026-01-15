Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeGamingPS Plus Free Games For January Announced: Resident Evil Village, Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth, More

Sony’s January PlayStation Plus drop packs Resident Evil Village, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, A Quiet Place and Ridge Racer, delivering horror, RPG action and retro racing thrills.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 15 Jan 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
PS Plus Free Games: Sony has rolled out a packed Game Catalog update for PlayStation Plus subscribers this January, adding a slate of big-ticket console titles across genres, from survival horror and action RPGs to off-road exploration and classic arcade racing. The new lineup will be available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members starting January 20, offering a mix of recent hits, cult favourites and a revived PlayStation-era racer.

At the centre of the update is Resident Evil Village, Capcom’s critically acclaimed survival horror title, joined by the latest Like A Dragon entry, a new MudRunner spin-off, and a horror game inspired by the A Quiet Place film franchise. Premium subscribers will also gain access to Ridge Racer, returning with modern enhancements.

Village Returns With Ethan Winters’ Darkest Chapter

One of the biggest draws of the January catalog refresh is Resident Evil Village, which continues the story of Ethan Winters after the events of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. The game places players in a remote European village that functions as both a setting and a narrative force, pushing players through layered mysteries, combat-heavy encounters and atmospheric exploration.

The title blends classic Resident Evil survival elements with action-driven sequences and large-scale boss battles, making it a major addition for PlayStation Plus members who missed the game at launch or want to revisit its expanded edition on PS5 and PS4.

Two Dragons, Two Cities, & New RPG Scale

Also joining the catalog is Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, a major RPG chapter in Sega’s long-running Yakuza franchise. The game brings Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu together in a story that spans both Honolulu and Tokyo.

Players can explore dense cityscapes, engage in turn-based and real-time hybrid battles, and dive into the series’ trademark collection of side activities. The game marks one of the franchise’s largest entries to date and offers a fresh setting in Hawaii alongside the familiar streets of Kamurocho.

Off-Road Science, Silent Horror, & Strategy Survival

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game expands Saber Interactive’s off-road simulation universe, tasking players with leading scientific missions across deserts, forests and mountainous terrain. The game focuses on equipment management, vehicle upgrades and research-based objectives, while allowing solo or co-operative exploration.

Horror fans also get A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, a single-player adventure set in a creature-ravaged world inspired by the film franchise. The game follows a young woman navigating both personal conflict and deadly threats in a sound-sensitive apocalypse.

Rounding out the catalog is Darkest Dungeon II, continuing the bleak roguelike journey across a decaying world, along with The Exit 8, a minimalist psychological walking simulator. Art of Rally brings stylised motorsport challenges, while A Little to the Left adds a calming puzzle experience built around organising everyday objects.

Ridge Racer Speeds Back For Premium Members

For PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers, Ridge Racer returns with visual upgrades, rewind and quick save features, and custom filters. The classic racer includes Battle Mode and Time Trial Mode, along with selectable background music, offering a nostalgic return to one of PlayStation’s most iconic arcade franchises.

With horror, RPGs, simulators and retro racing sharing the spotlight, Sony’s January Game Catalog refresh is sure to bring a smile to eager gamers as the gaming giant kicks of 2026.

Published at : 15 Jan 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
