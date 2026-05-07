Krafton has released new BGMI redeem codes. These codes are available on official BGMI channels and are valid until July 9, 2026.
BGMI Redeem Codes Are Live: Hurry As Only 10 Players Can Use Each One
Krafton's latest BGMI redeem codes are live, but each one works for only 10 players, making it one of the most time-sensitive drops the game has seen.
- BGMI releases new codes for free in-game items.
- Mecha Ant - Thompson SMG skin is a key reward.
- Redeem codes on the official BGMI website.
BGMI Redeem Codes: Krafton India has released a fresh set of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), giving players a chance to get their hands on some free in-game collectables. The highlight of this drop is the Mecha Ant - Thompson SMG, a weapon skin that brings a futuristic, mechanical look to the classic Tommy Gun.
The Thompson is already a favourite in close-range combat, thanks to its high magazine capacity and consistent performance, and this variant adds a sharp visual upgrade to the mix. The codes are valid until July 9, 2026.
What Are The Latest BGMI Redeem Codes For Today?
Krafton releases these codes daily through BGMI's official channels, and each code can only be redeemed by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis. Here is the full list of active codes:
- KLZCZV35WUNDBMVS
- KLZDZ7WDBD9PWKVJ
- KLZEZRPWFEQSFAS4
- KLZFZQKQE7P6HR9S
- KLZGZNNDFDCJF3NP
- KLZHZHX6ECH857AV
- KLZIZEWXSCTS87QK
- KLZJZGUUCU8Q7WVS
- KLZKZ738QGGH6H8K
- KLZLZV8MTKEG76GQ
- KLZMZ6SBHME75AGK
- KLZNZNPAJC5F9PGP
- KLZOZ7BKXHH6DRDV
- KLZPZXS5F7RDN9H7
- KLZQZTMEPKSPGWHR
- KLZRZGRF9MWMPCA8
- KLZVZGKDA69FJW7B
- KLZTZX47U9W73JME
- KLZUZJJ8PPA8TBJF
- KLZBAZ4KH39WSAW9
- KLZBBZ6UHG7KUUD3
- KLZBCZBKSHH36FJU
- KLZBDZAEH83HMEGD
- KLZBEZ9JSFWKNEMT
- KLZBFZHKHM8WEHF7
- KLZBGZ5MN4FSASHK
- KLZBHZSX99PUWMMP
- KLZBIZ8QKXERHN3C
- KLZBJZNVDD33P6UA
- KLZBKZGXRGPXNKSP
- KLZBLZD5VE4WQQMH
- KLZBMZB5UETH5XBV
- KLZBNZJDA5MXV6QB
- KLZBOZUQWKS77C79
- KLZBPZ4DR4WNVT9D
- KLZBQZE46BSM6GV8
- KLZBRZQ9PK93EBF3
- KLZBVZ3NB4J55XNP
- KLZBTZ9W8DVAT75A
- KLZBUZBB3E6ADSCH
- KLZCAZ6RH4DRRUAQ
- KLZCBZ43KHAVK5E8
- KLZCCZJAF4PDTAC8
- KLZCDZ6NDXEPTGDG
- KLZCEZ4J95NUJNQH
- KLZCFZTJUARMTWNJ
- KLZCGZEC74CM7CU9
- KLZCHZ7X8JXNXAJT
- KLZCIZSRQC4BDTDC
How To Redeem BGMI Codes And Claim Your Rewards?
Redeeming the codes is a straightforward process. Follow the steps below to claim your rewards:
- Step 1: Go to the official BGMI redemption website at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
- Step 2: Enter your Character ID
- Step 3: Enter the redemption code
- Step 4: Complete the verification or captcha step. A confirmation message will appear once the code is successfully redeemed
- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
A few things to keep in mind before you redeem: each code has a limit of 10 users, and the same user cannot redeem a code twice. Only one code can be redeemed per account per day, and guest accounts are not eligible.
ALSO READ: GTA 6 PC Delay Reason Revealed! Take-Two CEO Spills The Beans
Once the reward arrives in your in-game mail, it must be claimed within 30 days, after which the mail is automatically deleted. If you see a "Code expired" message, it means the 10-user limit has already been reached. With the BGMI 4.4 update on the horizon, community interest is high, so it is best to redeem these codes as soon as possible.
Before You Go
News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the latest BGMI redeem codes?
How can I redeem BGMI codes?
Visit the official BGMI redemption website, enter your Character ID, the redemption code, and complete the verification. Rewards are sent via in-game mail.
Are BGMI redeem codes unlimited?
No, each BGMI redeem code can only be redeemed by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.
Can I redeem multiple codes in a day?
No, only one code can be redeemed per account per day. Also, guest accounts are not eligible for redemption.