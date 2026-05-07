BGMI Redeem Codes Are Live: Hurry, As Only 10 Players Can Use Each One

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BGMI releases new codes for free in-game items.

Mecha Ant - Thompson SMG skin is a key reward.

Redeem codes on the official BGMI website.

BGMI Redeem Codes: Krafton India has released a fresh set of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), giving players a chance to get their hands on some free in-game collectables. The highlight of this drop is the Mecha Ant - Thompson SMG, a weapon skin that brings a futuristic, mechanical look to the classic Tommy Gun.

The Thompson is already a favourite in close-range combat, thanks to its high magazine capacity and consistent performance, and this variant adds a sharp visual upgrade to the mix. The codes are valid until July 9, 2026.

What Are The Latest BGMI Redeem Codes For Today?

Krafton releases these codes daily through BGMI's official channels, and each code can only be redeemed by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis. Here is the full list of active codes:

KLZCZV35WUNDBMVS

KLZDZ7WDBD9PWKVJ

KLZEZRPWFEQSFAS4

KLZFZQKQE7P6HR9S

KLZGZNNDFDCJF3NP

KLZHZHX6ECH857AV

KLZIZEWXSCTS87QK

KLZJZGUUCU8Q7WVS

KLZKZ738QGGH6H8K

KLZLZV8MTKEG76GQ

KLZMZ6SBHME75AGK

KLZNZNPAJC5F9PGP

KLZOZ7BKXHH6DRDV

KLZPZXS5F7RDN9H7

KLZQZTMEPKSPGWHR

KLZRZGRF9MWMPCA8

KLZVZGKDA69FJW7B

KLZTZX47U9W73JME

KLZUZJJ8PPA8TBJF

KLZBAZ4KH39WSAW9

KLZBBZ6UHG7KUUD3

KLZBCZBKSHH36FJU

KLZBDZAEH83HMEGD

KLZBEZ9JSFWKNEMT

KLZBFZHKHM8WEHF7

KLZBGZ5MN4FSASHK

KLZBHZSX99PUWMMP

KLZBIZ8QKXERHN3C

KLZBJZNVDD33P6UA

KLZBKZGXRGPXNKSP

KLZBLZD5VE4WQQMH

KLZBMZB5UETH5XBV

KLZBNZJDA5MXV6QB

KLZBOZUQWKS77C79

KLZBPZ4DR4WNVT9D

KLZBQZE46BSM6GV8

KLZBRZQ9PK93EBF3

KLZBVZ3NB4J55XNP

KLZBTZ9W8DVAT75A

KLZBUZBB3E6ADSCH

KLZCAZ6RH4DRRUAQ

KLZCBZ43KHAVK5E8

KLZCCZJAF4PDTAC8

KLZCDZ6NDXEPTGDG

KLZCEZ4J95NUJNQH

KLZCFZTJUARMTWNJ

KLZCGZEC74CM7CU9

KLZCHZ7X8JXNXAJT

KLZCIZSRQC4BDTDC

How To Redeem BGMI Codes And Claim Your Rewards?

Redeeming the codes is a straightforward process. Follow the steps below to claim your rewards:

Step 1: Go to the official BGMI redemption website at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

Step 2: Enter your Character ID

Step 3: Enter the redemption code

Step 4: Complete the verification or captcha step. A confirmation message will appear once the code is successfully redeemed

Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

A few things to keep in mind before you redeem: each code has a limit of 10 users, and the same user cannot redeem a code twice. Only one code can be redeemed per account per day, and guest accounts are not eligible.

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Once the reward arrives in your in-game mail, it must be claimed within 30 days, after which the mail is automatically deleted. If you see a "Code expired" message, it means the 10-user limit has already been reached. With the BGMI 4.4 update on the horizon, community interest is high, so it is best to redeem these codes as soon as possible.