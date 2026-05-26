Wordle Answer Today (May 26): Puzzle #1802 Made You Feel Left Out? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wordle players faced a tricky five-letter word puzzle.

Hints included a comfy place, starting with C, ending H.

The solution, COUCH, is a soft, multi-person seat.

Wordle Answer Today: Wordle players were greeted this Tuesday, May 26, with another fun and tricky puzzle that kept many people guessing. The popular five-letter word game continues to entertain millions every day with simple rules but clever answers. Some players try to solve it in the fewest guesses possible, while others just want to keep their winning streak safe.

Today’s Wordle had a cosy theme that many players may have guessed quickly after reading the hints. Still, the puzzle managed to confuse plenty of people before the final answer was revealed. If you are still stuck, don’t worry, we have the answer and meaning waiting below.

How To Play Wordle

Wordle is simple to play, but it still makes you think carefully. Players get six tries to guess the hidden five-letter word. After every guess, the game gives clues using different colours:

Green tiles: correct letter in the correct spot.

Yellow tiles: correct letter, but in the wrong spot.

Grey tiles: the letter is not in the word at all.

Using these clues smartly helps players remove wrong letters and slowly reach the correct answer. That fun mix of logic and guessing is why so many people love playing Wordle every day.

Hints That Helped Crack The May 26 Puzzle

Here are the clues that guided players today:

A comfy place to rest.

The word begins with C.

It ends with H.

The word contains 2 vowels.

There are 4 unique letters in the word.

Using “shout” as a starter reveals three yellow letters.

These clues gave players a fair chance to figure out the answer without ruining the fun.

Wordle Answer Today (May 26)

The answer to today’s Wordle is: COUCH.

A “couch” is a soft and comfortable seat usually found in a living room. It is bigger than a chair and can fit more than one person. Many people relax on a couch after a long and tiring day. Some couches can also be used for sleeping or watching TV comfortably.

Congrats if you guessed today’s Wordle correctly! And if not, don’t worry, tomorrow will bring another puzzle and another chance to continue your streak.