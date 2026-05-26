NYT Connections Answers (March 26): Puzzle #1079 Got You Finding Bolts? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NYT Connections puzzle featured four word categories for May 26.

Categories included championship awards, present worries, '80s comedies, anagrams.

Purple category required recognizing anagrams of letters for difficult words.

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, returned with another tricky puzzle on Tuesday, May 26. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some connections were easy to notice right away, while others needed a closer look.

Just like Wordle, Connections has become a daily habit for many puzzle fans who enjoy testing their logic and spotting hidden patterns. If today’s puzzle confused you, don’t worry, here’s a full breakdown of the hints and answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle game where players must group 16 words into four sets of four. Each set shares a common theme or idea.

The hard part is that many words seem connected at first, even when they are not. That’s where the challenge comes in.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all characters from Peter Pan. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

Players only get four mistakes before the game ends. If you fail four times, the correct answers are shown automatically.

The groups are also colour-coded by difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Some puzzles focus on meanings, while others use sound, spelling, or hidden word tricks. That’s why Connections keeps players guessing every day.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (May 26)

Here are today’s official hints:

Yellow hint: Mementoes of victory.

Green hint: Present worries.

Blue hint: Laughs from another time.

Purple hint: Same letters, different order.

Extra hints:

One group can be rearranged.

Every group except Purple has at least one word containing the letter “P.”

One word from each group:

Yellow: Medal

Green: Subject

Blue: Clue

Purple: Silent

Now, here’s the full solution for today’s puzzle.

Full Solution for May 26:

Yellow (Championship Awards): Cup, Medal, Pennant, Ring

Green (Matter At Hand): Concern, Focus, Point, Subject

Blue ('80s Comedies): Aeroplane, Big, Clue, Twins

Purple (Anagrams): Enlist, Listen, Silent, Tinsel

Today’s Connections puzzle had a clever mix of movie titles, award items, and word tricks. The yellow group was simple once players spotted sports awards like a cup and a medal. The green group focused on things people think about or discuss, such as concerns and subjects.

The blue category was fun for movie fans, featuring famous comedy films from the 1980s. But the hardest part for many players was the purple group. At first, words like “enlist,” “listen,” “silent,” and “tinsel” looked completely unrelated. The trick was noticing that they all use the same letters in different orders, making them anagrams.

That sneaky wordplay made today’s Connections puzzle both frustrating and satisfying at the same time.