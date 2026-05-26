Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingDid Xbox Just Hint That GTA 6 Pre-Orders Are Coming Very Soon?

Did Xbox Just Hint That GTA 6 Pre-Orders Are Coming Very Soon?

Xbox broke an 11-month silence on GTA 6 the day after Take-Two called pre-orders imminent. Here is what that timing actually means for fans waiting to buy.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 May 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Xbox urged players to wishlist GTA 6 after 11 months.
  • This move followed CEO's statement about imminent pre-orders.
  • Wishlisting ensures notifications when pre-orders become available.

GTA 6 Leaks: Grand Theft Auto 6 fans may want to pay attention to what just happened on Xbox's official social channels. On May 22, 2026, Xbox posted a coordinated push asking players to add GTA 6 to their wishlists across its platforms. It was a specific, timed move, and it matters for one clear reason: it was Xbox's first Grand Theft Auto 6 post in roughly 11 months, and it came just one day after Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick called GTA 6 pre-orders "imminent" on the company's May 21 earnings call. 

Pre-orders are not live yet, but the ground is shifting.

What Did Xbox Actually Do With Its GTA 6 Wishlist Push?

To be clear, this is a wishlist push, not a pre-order launch. As of now, pre-orders have not opened anywhere. Both console storefronts still point users toward wishlisting rather than taking payment. The buy button does not exist yet.

The timing, though, is hard to ignore. Xbox broke an 11-month silence the day after Zelnick promised aggressive marketing across every platform.

ALSO READ: Ferrari's New EV, Luce, Was Shaped By The Same Mind That Designed Your iPhone

Platform holders do not coordinate messaging around a single third-party title without publisher alignment. When Xbox moves in lockstep like this, it almost certainly reflects a green light from Rockstar to start priming the player base.

There were also reported backend signals earlier this year, including GTA 6 title IDs added to PlayStation's store systems in February, a technical step that typically precedes a game becoming purchasable.

Why Fans Should Wishlist Now And Stay Cautious

If you plan to buy on Xbox, wishlisting now is a free, sensible move. You will get an automatic notification the moment pre-orders go live. GTA 6 is currently confirmed for a November 19, 2026, release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

ALSO READ: TikTok's Khaby Lame Is Now In A James Bond Video Game, 007 First Light: Check Its Release Date

One important warning: multiple fake GTA 6 pre-order pages are already circulating online. When pre-orders do open, only trust the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Rockstar's official website, and verified major retailers. The pre-order announcement is now a question of when, not if.

Before You Go

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Xbox do on social media regarding GTA 6?

Xbox encouraged players to add GTA 6 to their wishlists across its platforms. This was their first GTA 6 post in about 11 months.

Are GTA 6 pre-orders available now?

No, pre-orders for GTA 6 are not live yet. Both console storefronts currently direct users to wishlisting, not payment.

Why is Xbox's wishlist push significant?

It occurred the day after Take-Two's CEO mentioned GTA 6 pre-orders were 'imminent.' Such coordinated messaging from platform holders usually indicates publisher alignment.

What is the release date for GTA 6?

GTA 6 is currently confirmed for a November 19, 2026, release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 26 May 2026 01:32 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming GTA GTA 6 GTA 6 Leaks TECHNOLOGY
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gaming
Did Xbox Just Hint That GTA 6 Pre-Orders Are Coming Very Soon?
Did Xbox Just Hint That GTA 6 Pre-Orders Are Coming Very Soon?
Gaming
TikTok's Khaby Lame Is Now In A James Bond Video Game, 007 First Light: Check Its Release Date
TikTok's Khaby Lame Is Now In A James Bond Video Game, 007 First Light: Check Its Release Date
Gaming
NYT Connections Answers (March 26): Puzzle #1079 Got You Finding Bolts? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (March 26): Puzzle #1079 Got You Finding Bolts? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
Wordle Answer Today (May 26): Puzzle #1802 Made You Feel Left Out? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle Answer Today (May 26): Puzzle #1802 Made You Feel Left Out? Check Hints, & Solution
Advertisement

Videos

GLOBAL FLASHPOINT: Trump’s Iran Strategy Sparks Fresh War Fears Despite Ceasefire Claims
CBI STORMS EX-JUDGE’S HOME: Twisha Death Mystery Deepens Amid Murder Allegations Probe
BIG DEBATE: Nitesh Rane’s ‘Virtual Bakrid’ Remark Triggers Massive Political and Religious Row
MAHARASHTRA CRISIS: Onion Prices Crash to ₹3/kg, Fuel Costs Soar; Debt-Ridden Farmer Dies by Suicide
CRITICAL BREAK: Amusement Rides Turn Deadly Across India; Safety Compliance Questioned After Multiple Mishaps
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget