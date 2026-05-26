Did Xbox Just Hint That GTA 6 Pre-Orders Are Coming Very Soon?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Xbox urged players to wishlist GTA 6 after 11 months.

This move followed CEO's statement about imminent pre-orders.

Wishlisting ensures notifications when pre-orders become available.

GTA 6 Leaks: Grand Theft Auto 6 fans may want to pay attention to what just happened on Xbox's official social channels. On May 22, 2026, Xbox posted a coordinated push asking players to add GTA 6 to their wishlists across its platforms. It was a specific, timed move, and it matters for one clear reason: it was Xbox's first Grand Theft Auto 6 post in roughly 11 months, and it came just one day after Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick called GTA 6 pre-orders "imminent" on the company's May 21 earnings call.

Pre-orders are not live yet, but the ground is shifting.

What Did Xbox Actually Do With Its GTA 6 Wishlist Push?

To be clear, this is a wishlist push, not a pre-order launch. As of now, pre-orders have not opened anywhere. Both console storefronts still point users toward wishlisting rather than taking payment. The buy button does not exist yet.

The timing, though, is hard to ignore. Xbox broke an 11-month silence the day after Zelnick promised aggressive marketing across every platform.



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Platform holders do not coordinate messaging around a single third-party title without publisher alignment. When Xbox moves in lockstep like this, it almost certainly reflects a green light from Rockstar to start priming the player base.

There were also reported backend signals earlier this year, including GTA 6 title IDs added to PlayStation's store systems in February, a technical step that typically precedes a game becoming purchasable.

Why Fans Should Wishlist Now And Stay Cautious

If you plan to buy on Xbox, wishlisting now is a free, sensible move. You will get an automatic notification the moment pre-orders go live. GTA 6 is currently confirmed for a November 19, 2026, release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

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One important warning: multiple fake GTA 6 pre-order pages are already circulating online. When pre-orders do open, only trust the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Rockstar's official website, and verified major retailers. The pre-order announcement is now a question of when, not if.