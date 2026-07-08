To get the iPhone 17 Pro for free, you need to switch to T-Mobile, bring your existing number, and sign up for an Experience More or Experience Beyond plan. No trade-in is required for the Pro model.
Want iPhone 17 Pro For Free? This Is Your Window Before The Deal Closes
While Apple quietly raises prices on everything, one carrier is handing out the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro for free. But you need to act before this window closes.
- T-Mobile offers new iPhone 17 models at no cost.
- iPhone 17 needs trade-in; Pro model for new customers.
- Phone cost covered via 24 consecutive monthly bill credits.
- Deal requires 24-month commitment; taxes, activation fees apply.
iPhone 17 Pro Discount: At a time when prices are going up across the board, T-Mobile is offering something that cuts against the trend. The carrier is currently running a deal that lets customers get the iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Pro at no cost. With Apple already raising prices on its iPad and Mac lineups, and smartphone price hikes expected soon, this offer gives buyers a window to lock in the latest iPhone before costs climb further. Here is what you need to know before signing up.
How Can You Get The iPhone 17 For Free With T-Mobile?
T-Mobile is running two separate deals depending on which model you want. For the standard iPhone 17, you can get it free when you trade in an eligible device on either an Experience More or Experience Beyond plan.
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If you are eyeing the iPhone 17 Pro, no trade-in is required. You simply need to switch to T-Mobile, bring your existing number, and sign up for one of those same two plans.
The "free" part works through 24 consecutive monthly bill credits. Each month, your bill will reflect a standard financing charge for the phone, followed by an equal credit that brings that amount to zero. So over two years, the retail cost of the device is fully covered.
What Are The Conditions Attached To This T-Mobile iPhone Deal?
This is not a no-strings offer. Customers are committing to a 24-month agreement with T-Mobile. If you cancel your plan, switch carriers, or upgrade to a new device before those 24 months are up, the remaining balance on the phone becomes due immediately.
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There are also some upfront costs to factor in: standard taxes apply at purchase, along with a one-time $35 activation fee. That said, for anyone planning to stay on T-Mobile for the next two years, this deal is a straightforward way to get a new iPhone without paying full price.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can I get the iPhone 17 Pro for free with T-Mobile?
What are the requirements to get the standard iPhone 17 for free?
You can get the standard iPhone 17 for free by trading in an eligible device. This offer also requires you to be on an Experience More or Experience Beyond plan.
What happens if I cancel my T-Mobile plan before the 24-month agreement ends?
If you cancel your plan, switch carriers, or upgrade early, the remaining balance on the phone becomes due immediately. This deal requires a 24-month commitment.
Are there any upfront costs associated with the T-Mobile iPhone deal?
Yes, customers must factor in standard taxes at purchase. There is also a one-time $35 activation fee required when signing up for the deal.