Want iPhone 17 Pro For Free? This Is Your Window Before The Deal Closes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom T-Mobile offers new iPhone 17 models at no cost.

iPhone 17 needs trade-in; Pro model for new customers.

Phone cost covered via 24 consecutive monthly bill credits.

Deal requires 24-month commitment; taxes, activation fees apply.

iPhone 17 Pro Discount: At a time when prices are going up across the board, T-Mobile is offering something that cuts against the trend. The carrier is currently running a deal that lets customers get the iPhone 17 or iPhone 17 Pro at no cost. With Apple already raising prices on its iPad and Mac lineups, and smartphone price hikes expected soon, this offer gives buyers a window to lock in the latest iPhone before costs climb further. Here is what you need to know before signing up.

How Can You Get The iPhone 17 For Free With T-Mobile?

T-Mobile is running two separate deals depending on which model you want. For the standard iPhone 17, you can get it free when you trade in an eligible device on either an Experience More or Experience Beyond plan.

ALSO READ: Tired Of Hunting Through WhatsApp Group Settings? This Update Fixes That

If you are eyeing the iPhone 17 Pro, no trade-in is required. You simply need to switch to T-Mobile, bring your existing number, and sign up for one of those same two plans.

The "free" part works through 24 consecutive monthly bill credits. Each month, your bill will reflect a standard financing charge for the phone, followed by an equal credit that brings that amount to zero. So over two years, the retail cost of the device is fully covered.

What Are The Conditions Attached To This T-Mobile iPhone Deal?

This is not a no-strings offer. Customers are committing to a 24-month agreement with T-Mobile. If you cancel your plan, switch carriers, or upgrade to a new device before those 24 months are up, the remaining balance on the phone becomes due immediately.

ALSO READ: iPhone Ultra May Launch In September But Pre-Orders Could Slip To Late 2026

There are also some upfront costs to factor in: standard taxes apply at purchase, along with a one-time $35 activation fee. That said, for anyone planning to stay on T-Mobile for the next two years, this deal is a straightforward way to get a new iPhone without paying full price.