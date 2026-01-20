Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentWhy Was Tabu Not Cast In Sunny Deol’s Border 2? Producer Reveals Real Reason

Why Was Tabu Not Cast In Sunny Deol’s Border 2? Producer Reveals Real Reason

A sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border, the film has sparked curiosity, especially over one big absence: Tabu, who played Sunny Deol’s wife in the original, is not part of the new film.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 12:53 PM (IST)

There’s massive buzz around Border 2, the Sunny Deol–starrer war drama set to hit theatres on January 23. A sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border, the film has sparked curiosity, especially over one big absence: Tabu, who played Sunny Deol’s wife in the original, is not part of the new film.

Why Was Tabu Dropped From Border 2?

Producer Nidhi Dutta, daughter of filmmaker JP Dutta, addressed the question in an interview with IANS while promoting the film. She clarified that Border 2 is not a continuation of the Longewala battle shown in the first film.

According to Nidhi, the sequel is based on a completely different war, and therefore only a few actors from the original return. She explained that Sunny Deol is not reprising his role as Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri this time.

“Sunny Deol is playing a different character altogether. Since the character is different, it’s obvious that his wife in the film would also be different,” she said, adding that this is the core reason Tabu is not part of the sequel.

Border 2 Deeply Emotional: Nidhi Dutta

Nidhi Dutta also revealed a deeply emotional backstory behind Border 2. She said the film was entrusted to her and her father as a moral responsibility by the late Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat.

“This wasn’t just an idea, it was a responsibility,” she said. Nidhi recalled that General Rawat had once called her and JP Dutta to Delhi and narrated 22 real-life stories of Indian soldiers, urging them to bring these untold sacrifices to the public.

“Some of those stories form the backbone of Border 2. Unfortunately, we lost General Rawat in a helicopter crash soon after. So this film isn’t just our dream, it was his dream too,” she said.

About a year and a half after his passing, Nidhi revisited those stories, weaving several of them together to create the script that has now become Border 2.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sunny Deol Nidhi Dutta Border 2 Tabu Border 2
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP Chief; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Cities
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
World
Five Major Pacts On Nuclear Energy, AI & Terrorism Signed During UAE President’s Brief India Visit
Five Major Pacts On Nuclear Energy, AI & Terrorism Signed During UAE President’s Brief India Visit
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Nitin Navin Reaches BJP Headquarters to Take Charge as National President
Exclusive: Nitish Naveen Appointed BJP National President, Marks Generational Leadership Shift
Exclusive: Nitish Naveen Officially Becomes Youngest BJP National President Amid Grand Celebration
Breaking News: Nitin Navin to Be Officially Declared BJP National President Today
News: Nitish Naveen Appointed Youngest BJP National President, Party Excited Across India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget