Why Was Tabu Not Cast In Sunny Deol’s Border 2? Producer Reveals Real Reason

There’s massive buzz around Border 2, the Sunny Deol–starrer war drama set to hit theatres on January 23. A sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border, the film has sparked curiosity, especially over one big absence: Tabu, who played Sunny Deol’s wife in the original, is not part of the new film.

Why Was Tabu Dropped From Border 2?

Producer Nidhi Dutta, daughter of filmmaker JP Dutta, addressed the question in an interview with IANS while promoting the film. She clarified that Border 2 is not a continuation of the Longewala battle shown in the first film.

According to Nidhi, the sequel is based on a completely different war, and therefore only a few actors from the original return. She explained that Sunny Deol is not reprising his role as Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri this time.

“Sunny Deol is playing a different character altogether. Since the character is different, it’s obvious that his wife in the film would also be different,” she said, adding that this is the core reason Tabu is not part of the sequel.

Border 2 Deeply Emotional: Nidhi Dutta

Nidhi Dutta also revealed a deeply emotional backstory behind Border 2. She said the film was entrusted to her and her father as a moral responsibility by the late Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat.

“This wasn’t just an idea, it was a responsibility,” she said. Nidhi recalled that General Rawat had once called her and JP Dutta to Delhi and narrated 22 real-life stories of Indian soldiers, urging them to bring these untold sacrifices to the public.

“Some of those stories form the backbone of Border 2. Unfortunately, we lost General Rawat in a helicopter crash soon after. So this film isn’t just our dream, it was his dream too,” she said.

About a year and a half after his passing, Nidhi revisited those stories, weaving several of them together to create the script that has now become Border 2.