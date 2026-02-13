Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainment‘Waste Of Sheer Talent’: Internet Reacts As Rajkumar Hirani Announces Plan To Make Film Using AI

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani said that he is planning to make a 4-5 minute short film using AI as a way to understand the technology better.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 03:22 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has been facing the wrath of the Internet after he expressed that he wants to make a film using AI. In an interview with Variety, Hirani spoke positively about AI and called it a “very great tool,” adding that he is interested in creating a short AI-based film.

‘I Want To Do An AI Film’

“I'm sometimes very excited with AI things and I want to do a short AI film… So AI is going to be a great tool actually, and we should start becoming friends with it very soon,” Hirai said. 

According to him, AI can be used to achieve things that weren’t possible earlier, without necessarily making an entire film using AI.

“It’s here to stay and is a great tool. It's not that you have to use it, or that you have to make a totally AI film. But use that to fill a lot of things which we couldn’t do earlier,” Hirani went on to say, before adding, “It's going to be cost-effective. And it's not that a full AI film is easy to make. Okay, we are not going on the sets, but it’s as consuming… It’s quite an effort to make a full AI film.”

The director further revealed that he is planning a 4-5 minute short film as a way to understand the technology better. “Because I have a story to tell, and second, I feel I can learn that way the best,” he said, adding that he hopes to work on it over the next few months and believes he has an interesting story for the project.

‘Waste Of Sheer Talent,’ Say Social Media Users

Social media users were quick to flock to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts. 

“What a sad waste of sheer talent,” commented one social media user. 

Another added, “AI is curse to creativity….”

“Whatever AI does, I’m sure it cannot make Tu meri Main tera main Tera tu meri As that’s only possible by human stupidity and not Artificial intelligence,” a third said. 

A fourth posted, “AI and creativity should not mix. I’m a hardliner in this. Like creativity is supposed to be innately human, art is beautiful because it comes out of a person’s mind.”

Frequently Asked Questions

What are filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's plans regarding AI in filmmaking?

Rajkumar Hirani wants to make a short film using AI to understand the technology better. He sees AI as a great tool that can help achieve things previously not possible.

How does Hirani view the role of AI in filmmaking?

Hirani considers AI a 'very great tool' and believes filmmakers should become friends with it. He suggests using AI to enhance aspects of filmmaking that were difficult before.

What are some of the benefits Hirani sees in using AI for filmmaking?

Hirani believes AI can be cost-effective and allow filmmakers to achieve things they couldn't before. He emphasizes that it's not about making an entire film with AI but using it as a supportive tool.

What is the nature of the AI-based film Hirani plans to make?

Hirani is planning a short film, approximately 4-5 minutes long. He has a story in mind and believes this project will be the best way for him to learn the technology.

What has been the reaction from social media users to Hirani's interest in AI filmmaking?

Many social media users have expressed negative reactions, calling it a 'sad waste of sheer talent' and a 'curse to creativity.' Some believe AI and creativity should not mix as art is inherently human.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 03:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajkumar Hirani
