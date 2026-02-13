Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has been facing the wrath of the Internet after he expressed that he wants to make a film using AI. In an interview with Variety, Hirani spoke positively about AI and called it a “very great tool,” adding that he is interested in creating a short AI-based film.

‘I Want To Do An AI Film’

“I'm sometimes very excited with AI things and I want to do a short AI film… So AI is going to be a great tool actually, and we should start becoming friends with it very soon,” Hirai said.

According to him, AI can be used to achieve things that weren’t possible earlier, without necessarily making an entire film using AI.

“It’s here to stay and is a great tool. It's not that you have to use it, or that you have to make a totally AI film. But use that to fill a lot of things which we couldn’t do earlier,” Hirani went on to say, before adding, “It's going to be cost-effective. And it's not that a full AI film is easy to make. Okay, we are not going on the sets, but it’s as consuming… It’s quite an effort to make a full AI film.”

The director further revealed that he is planning a 4-5 minute short film as a way to understand the technology better. “Because I have a story to tell, and second, I feel I can learn that way the best,” he said, adding that he hopes to work on it over the next few months and believes he has an interesting story for the project.

‘Waste Of Sheer Talent,’ Say Social Media Users

Social media users were quick to flock to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

“What a sad waste of sheer talent,” commented one social media user.

Another added, “AI is curse to creativity….”

“Whatever AI does, I’m sure it cannot make Tu meri Main tera main Tera tu meri As that’s only possible by human stupidity and not Artificial intelligence,” a third said.

A fourth posted, “AI and creativity should not mix. I’m a hardliner in this. Like creativity is supposed to be innately human, art is beautiful because it comes out of a person’s mind.”