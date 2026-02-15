Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Actor Vijay’s much-awaited film Jana Nayagan, which is reportedly a remake of the 2023 Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari, has hit another setback. The film, already caught in a legal dispute over its censor certificate, has now been delayed indefinitely. The production team has confirmed that the film will not be released before April 30 and has urged audiences to claim refunds at the earliest.

Vijay’s ‘Jana Nayagan’ Release Postponed

“Important Announcement of Jananayagan. From York Cinemas Management,” wrote York Cinemas while sharing an update on X (formerly Twitter).

In the official statement, the distributor said, “Dear Patrons, Please note that the movie Jana Nayagan will not be releasing before April 30.”

The distributor also asked those who have not yet received their refund to contact theatres immediately. “If you have any pending tickets and your refund has not yet been processed, kindly contact our theatres to have it arranged at the earliest.”

It further stated that loyal membership holders will receive priority booking access once the new release date is officially confirmed.

“All our loyal membership holders will receive priority booking access once the new release date is confirmed. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and continued support,” it stated further. However, the distributors did not provide any hint about the film’s revised release date.

Jana Nayagan Row

Jana Nayagan, which is expected to be Vijay’s last film before he becomes a full-time politician, was originally slated for an October 2025 release. It was later pushed to January 9 to allow the makers to complete production. However, the film faced another delay due to ongoing censorship issues.

Although the makers, KVN Productions, submitted the film for certification to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on December 18, 2025, and reportedly agreed to suggested changes, the certificate was still not issued. Following the delay, the producers approached the Madras High Court.

On January 27, a two-judge bench of the Madras High Court set aside a single-judge bench’s January 9 directive to the CBFC, which had asked the board to certify the film. The court sent the matter back to the single-judge bench, stating that the CBFC should have been given time to file its response.

In February, the Madras High Court allowed KVN Productions to withdraw its petition, which sought directions for the CBFC to grant the censor certificate. After a legal battle lasting nearly a month, the producers withdrew the case, allowing the revising committee to take over the certification process.

The film is still awaiting certification, and both KVN Productions and the CBFC have declined to comment on the matter.