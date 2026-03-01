84 Students Of Pune School Stranded In Dubai Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

Eighty-four members of a Pune school, including 80 students and four teachers, are currently stranded in Dubai after flight operations were disrupted amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. All the students are reported to be safe.

The group had travelled to Dubai for a “study visit” when the situation deteriorated following the intensifying conflict between Iran and Israel. Authorities confirmed that the students are secure and in contact with school officials and Indian authorities.

In an appeal to parents, the school administration urged calm, stating that there is no cause for panic and that efforts are underway to ensure the students’ early return to India. “Please do not panic. The students are safe and will be brought back home at the earliest,” the institution said in a statement.

The Ministry of External Affairs is coordinating with officials on the ground to facilitate their return. The Ministry of Civil Aviation is also working to arrange travel as air services gradually resume.

Iran-Israel Conflict Disrupts Air Travel

The situation follows a sharp escalation in hostilities after joint US-Israel strikes targeted sites in Iran, including Tehran. In retaliation, Iran launched missile and drone attacks targeting Israeli-linked and strategic locations across the region. The fallout has led to temporary airspace closures and flight cancellations across key hubs, including Dubai International Airport.

Several international flights were suspended as a precaution, leaving thousands of travellers stranded. Authorities in the UAE reported disruptions after aerial interception operations and heightened security alerts.

Amid the volatile regional situation, Indian authorities have stepped up efforts to assist citizens abroad. Officials said priority is being given to students and vulnerable travellers as part of coordinated evacuation planning.

Further updates on the students’ return are awaited as diplomatic and aviation channels continue to monitor developments closely.