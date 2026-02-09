'The Song Is Bigger Than The Singer': Usha Uthup Reacts To ‘Rambha Ho’ Reboot In Dhurandhar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Some songs refuse to age, they simply wait for the right moment to return. For legendary singer Usha Uthup, watching her iconic track Rambha Ho find new life in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has been nothing short of magical. Even without prior consultation from the makers, the veteran artiste says the song’s powerful comeback has only filled her with joy.

ALSO READ: Adnan Sami Calls RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat An ‘Incredible Gentleman’, Says He Cleared Myths

‘Rambha Ho’ Finds A New Voice, A New Generation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radio Nasha (@radionasha)

Originally sung by Usha Uthup for the 1981 film Armaan, Rambha Ho has been reimagined for Dhurandhar, the period spy thriller starring Ranveer Singh. The updated version, recreated by Shashwat Sachdev and sung by Madhubanti Bagchi, has quickly caught public attention, introducing the cult classic to younger listeners while retaining its unmistakable energy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radio Nasha (@radionasha)

Usha revealed that she wasn’t informed about the recreation beforehand and heard the track only after it was shared with her. Recalling that moment during a conversation with Radio Nasha, she said, “Somebody sent me the link. So I said, ‘Wow! What is this! It’s fabulous.’ I’m not one of those people who feels bad somebody else sang this. I’m very happy.”

No Prior Blessings, No Hard Feelings

Despite the makers not reaching out to her before recreating the song, Usha made it clear that the omission didn’t dampen her excitement. Instead, she viewed the renewed spotlight on Rambha Ho as a celebration of its timeless appeal.

“For it to come back with such a bang is amazing. And of course, Madhubanti has sung it very well,” she added, appreciating the new rendition and its execution.

‘The Song Is Bigger Than The Singer’

Usha has long maintained that a great song outlives its original voice, a belief she reiterated while speaking about Rambha Ho’s resurgence. She recently praised Madhubanti Bagchi again in another interview, saying, “Madhubanti has done a fabulous job. We also did a reel together at Trincas, which was amazing. I’ve always believed the song is much bigger than the singer. Whoever sings ‘Rambha Ho’ will hit it there.”

Having performed the song consistently for over four decades, Usha admitted that Dhurandhar has given it a renewed force among audiences today. “Truly, who ever thought? Every show of mine, in any case, I have to sing ‘Rambha Ho.’ But now, it’s with a new force, and all thank god for Dhurandhar for making it so popular… It’s amazing,” she said.

A Classic That Refuses To Fade

Over the years, Usha Uthup has remained vocal about her openness to remixes, often noting that reinterpretations help iconic melodies reach newer generations. With Rambha Ho trending once again, from cinema halls to social media reels, the song’s enduring cultural impact stands reaffirmed.