HomeEntertainment'The Song Is Bigger Than The Singer': Usha Uthup Reacts To ‘Rambha Ho’ Reboot In Dhurandhar

Usha Uthup reacts to the reimagined version of her iconic song ‘Rambha Ho’ in Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, revealing the makers didn’t seek her blessings but praising the result wholeheartedly.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
Some songs refuse to age, they simply wait for the right moment to return. For legendary singer Usha Uthup, watching her iconic track Rambha Ho find new life in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has been nothing short of magical. Even without prior consultation from the makers, the veteran artiste says the song’s powerful comeback has only filled her with joy.

ALSO READ: Adnan Sami Calls RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat An ‘Incredible Gentleman’, Says He Cleared Myths

Usha revealed that she wasn’t informed about the recreation beforehand and heard the track only after it was shared with her. Recalling that moment during a conversation with Radio Nasha, she said, “Somebody sent me the link. So I said, ‘Wow! What is this! It’s fabulous.’ I’m not one of those people who feels bad somebody else sang this. I’m very happy.”

No Prior Blessings, No Hard Feelings

Despite the makers not reaching out to her before recreating the song, Usha made it clear that the omission didn’t dampen her excitement. Instead, she viewed the renewed spotlight on Rambha Ho as a celebration of its timeless appeal.

“For it to come back with such a bang is amazing. And of course, Madhubanti has sung it very well,” she added, appreciating the new rendition and its execution.

‘The Song Is Bigger Than The Singer’

Usha has long maintained that a great song outlives its original voice, a belief she reiterated while speaking about Rambha Ho’s resurgence. She recently praised Madhubanti Bagchi again in another interview, saying, “Madhubanti has done a fabulous job. We also did a reel together at Trincas, which was amazing. I’ve always believed the song is much bigger than the singer. Whoever sings ‘Rambha Ho’ will hit it there.”

Having performed the song consistently for over four decades, Usha admitted that Dhurandhar has given it a renewed force among audiences today. “Truly, who ever thought? Every show of mine, in any case, I have to sing ‘Rambha Ho.’ But now, it’s with a new force, and all thank god for Dhurandhar for making it so popular… It’s amazing,” she said.

A Classic That Refuses To Fade

Over the years, Usha Uthup has remained vocal about her openness to remixes, often noting that reinterpretations help iconic melodies reach newer generations. With Rambha Ho trending once again, from cinema halls to social media reels, the song’s enduring cultural impact stands reaffirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of 'Rambha Ho' in the article?

'Rambha Ho' is an iconic song originally sung by Usha Uthup. The article discusses its recent reimagining for the film 'Dhurandhar' and its renewed popularity.

How did Usha Uthup react to 'Rambha Ho' being recreated?

Usha Uthup was not consulted before the song's recreation but was delighted to hear it. She expressed happiness and found the new rendition 'fabulous' and well-sung.

What is Usha Uthup's philosophy on songs and singers?

Usha Uthup believes that a song is bigger than the singer. She feels that great songs have a timeless appeal and can be successfully sung by different artists.

Has 'Rambha Ho' gained new popularity due to 'Dhurandhar'?

Yes, the article states that 'Dhurandhar' has given 'Rambha Ho' a renewed force among audiences. The song is now trending again in cinemas and on social media.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 10:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
Usha Uthup Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Dhurandhar Rambha Ho
