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HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar 2 Tamil, Telugu Shows Start Tonight At 9 PM; Malayalam, Kannada From Tomorrow Morning

Dhurandhar 2 Tamil, Telugu Shows Start Tonight At 9 PM; Malayalam, Kannada From Tomorrow Morning

For Dhurandhar 2, Tamil and Telugu paid previews will start at 9 pm today, while Malayalam and Kannada shows have been postponed to tomorrow morning due to technical glitches.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 08:28 PM (IST)
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Dhurandhar: The Revenge, popularly known as Dhurandhar 2, is set to hit theatres on March 19. Ahead of its release, the makers scheduled paid preview shows for today. While the Hindi shows began as planned, the Tamil and Telugu versions faced a delay and will start from 9 PM tonight. The Malayalam and Kannada versions, however, will begin screening from tomorrow morning, filmmaker Aditya Dhar said in a statement. 

Aditya Dhar Shares Update On Dubbed Versions

“To our dear Dhurandhar family, Dhurandhar is not just a film for us - it is something we have lived with, nurtured, and dreamed of sharing with each and every one of you, together, at the same moment, in every language,” Aditya Dhar wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

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He added that while Hindi shows ran on time, Tamil and Telugu shows faced a delay. “Most of our Hindi shows across India are running as scheduled from 5 pm onwards. All of our Tamil and Telugu shows will commence from 9 pm onwards. However, due to unforeseen technical difficulties, our Malayalam and Kannada shows will begin from tomorrow morning.”

He added that those who have purchased tickets could either opt for a refund or watch the Hindi version with subtitles. Dhar also issued an apology.

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“If the dubbed version you have tickets for is not currently playing at your cinema, you will have an option for refund or to watch the Hindi version with subtitles instead. We truly apologise for the inconvenience. Your love for this film means the world to us, and we cannot wait to share it with you.”

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will hit theatres tomorrow and will clash with Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Darling Krishna’s Love Mocktail 3. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and others, will release in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Dhurandhar: The Revenge releasing in theaters?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release in theaters on March 19.

What languages will Dhurandhar: The Revenge be available in?

The film will be released in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

What should I do if the dubbed version I have tickets for is not playing?

You have the option for a refund or to watch the Hindi version with subtitles instead. The makers have apologized for any inconvenience.

When will the Tamil and Telugu versions of Dhurandhar: The Revenge start screening?

The Tamil and Telugu versions of Dhurandhar: The Revenge will commence from 9 PM tonight.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 08:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Dutt Aditya Dhar Breaking News ABP Live Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar 2 Dhurandhar The Revenge
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