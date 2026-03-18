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Dhurandhar: The Revenge, popularly known as Dhurandhar 2, is set to hit theatres on March 19. Ahead of its release, the makers scheduled paid preview shows for today. While the Hindi shows began as planned, the Tamil and Telugu versions faced a delay and will start from 9 PM tonight. The Malayalam and Kannada versions, however, will begin screening from tomorrow morning, filmmaker Aditya Dhar said in a statement.

Aditya Dhar Shares Update On Dubbed Versions

“To our dear Dhurandhar family, Dhurandhar is not just a film for us - it is something we have lived with, nurtured, and dreamed of sharing with each and every one of you, together, at the same moment, in every language,” Aditya Dhar wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

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He added that while Hindi shows ran on time, Tamil and Telugu shows faced a delay. “Most of our Hindi shows across India are running as scheduled from 5 pm onwards. All of our Tamil and Telugu shows will commence from 9 pm onwards. However, due to unforeseen technical difficulties, our Malayalam and Kannada shows will begin from tomorrow morning.”

He added that those who have purchased tickets could either opt for a refund or watch the Hindi version with subtitles. Dhar also issued an apology.

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“If the dubbed version you have tickets for is not currently playing at your cinema, you will have an option for refund or to watch the Hindi version with subtitles instead. We truly apologise for the inconvenience. Your love for this film means the world to us, and we cannot wait to share it with you.”

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will hit theatres tomorrow and will clash with Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Darling Krishna’s Love Mocktail 3. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and others, will release in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.