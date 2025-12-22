'The Wire' Actor James Ransone Found Dead At 46; Reports Confirm Suicide

James Ransone, a versatile character actor whose performances left a lasting impression on both television and film audiences, has died at the age of 46. He was widely recognized for portraying Ziggy Sobotka on HBO’s acclaimed series The Wire and for playing the adult version of Eddie Kaspbrak in the blockbuster horror sequel It: Chapter Two.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Ransone was pronounced dead on Friday. Multiple outlets reported that he was found at his home in Los Angeles. The manner of death was listed as suicide by hanging.

James Ransone Death Investigation

TMZ, which independently confirmed the news, reported that officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call at the residence and conducted a death investigation. Authorities did not suspect any foul play.

The news sent shockwaves through the entertainment community, prompting fans and colleagues alike to reflect on a career marked by raw intensity and emotional depth.

James Ransone Film And Television Roles

Ransone first gained widespread attention through The Wire, where his portrayal of Ziggy Sobotka captured the character’s volatility and vulnerability. The role helped cement his reputation as a fearless performer unafraid to explore complicated, often troubled characters.

His career continued to build momentum with his performance in It: Chapter Two, where he brought a grounded humanity to the adult Eddie Kaspbrak. On the big screen, Ransone appeared in a wide range of films, including Tangerine, Sinister, Sinister 2, Spike Lee’s remake of Oldboy, and The Black Phone. His role in The Black Phone 2 ultimately became his final film appearance.

On television, Ransone’s credits spanned numerous popular series. He made appearances on Poker Face, Law & Order, Hawaii Five-0, SEAL Team, and The First, among others, consistently delivering memorable performances regardless of screen time.

James Ransone’s Struggle With Mental Health

Beyond his on-screen work, Ransone was candid about his personal struggles. In previous interviews, he spoke openly about his mental health challenges, including a past battle with heroin addiction. He also shared experiences of abuse during his childhood, often emphasizing the long-term impact those experiences had on his life.

His honesty resonated with many fans, offering a glimpse into the personal battles behind his powerful performances.

James Ransone is survived by his wife and two children.