Pavitra Rishta Actress Priya Marathe Passes Away At 38 After Battle With Cancer

Actor Priya Marathe, best known for Pavitra Rishta, passed away at 38 after a long battle with cancer.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 31 Aug 2025 11:54 AM (IST)
Television and Marathi actress Priya Marathe, who earned immense recognition for her role as Varsha in Pavitra Rishta, passed away on Sunday at the age of 38. According to media reports, the actress breathed her last at her Mira Road residence in Mumbai on August 31, 2025. She had been undergoing treatment for cancer for the past year but could not recover from the illness.

Pavitra Rishta Fame Priya Marathe’s Journey in Television

Born on April 23, 1987, in Mumbai, Priya completed her schooling and college in the city before stepping into the entertainment industry. She began her career with the Marathi serial Ya Sukhanoya and later worked in Char Divas Sasuche. Her portrayal of Varsha in the popular daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which also starred the late Sushant Singh Rajput, made her a household name.

Priya’s television journey extended to Hindi shows as well. She was seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain as Jyoti Malhotra and in Tu Tithe Me, where she played a negative role. In 2017, she joined the cast of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya as Bhavani Rathod, an impactful character known for its strong screen presence.

Personal Life and Legacy

Priya married actor Shantanu Moghe on April 24, 2012. Moghe is also known for his role in the historical series Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji. Known for her spiritual outlook and warm personality, Priya was admired by her colleagues and fans alike.

Her sudden passing has left the entertainment fraternity shocked. Tributes continue to pour in from co-stars, friends, and fans, all remembering her as a talented actress and kind-hearted human being. Her contributions to both Marathi and Hindi television will be cherished for years to come.

Published at : 31 Aug 2025 11:31 AM (IST)
