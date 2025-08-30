Bigg Boss 19 host Salman Khan is set for a dramatic Weekend Ka Vaar this Saturday as he confronts contestant Pranit More over past jokes made during his stand-up gigs.

Salman Calls Out Pranit More During Weekend Ka Vaar

A promo released by JioHotstar shows Salman addressing Pranit directly: “Pranit, stand-up comedian? Mujhe pata hai ki aapne mujhpe kya kya bola hai joki sahi nahi hai. Jokes jo aapne maare hain, mere upar agar aap meri jagah hote aur main andar aapki jagah hota, toh aap kaisa react karte?”

Salman further expressed his disapproval, saying, “Uss waqt aapko logon ko hasana tha, mera naam use karke, aapne voh kiya. I just don’t think you should go beneath the belt.” Pranit appeared embarrassed in the clip, covering his face with his hand. The confrontation comes after videos of Pranit making jokes about Salman’s persona and career surfaced online shortly after his entry into the Bigg Boss house.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

In one video, Pranit teased a woman in the audience about her ring resembling Salman’s iconic bracelet. In another, he quipped, “Salman paise nahi khata, logon ke career khata hai,” poking fun at the actor-producer’s influence in Bollywood.

ALSO READ: Pawan Singh’s Wife Jyoti Singh Pens Heartbreaking Letter, Says ‘No Option Except Ending My Life’

Evictions and Drama in Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24, featuring 16 contestants, including actors Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, and Kunickaa Sadanand, as well as influencers like Mridul Tiwari and Tanya Mittal. Early twists included Farhana Bhatt being sent to a secret room by housemates’ votes.

As Weekend Ka Vaar approaches, tensions run high with nominations for eviction including Gaurav Khanna, Neelam Giri, Tanya Mittal, Abhishek Bajaj, Pranit More, Zeeshan Qadri, and Natalya. Fans eagerly await to see who will exit and how Salman addresses the ongoing drama in the house.