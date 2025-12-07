A widely shared post on X alleges that Amaal Mallik has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 19 and is poised to finish as the fourth runner-up.
Bigg Boss 19 Finale Live Updates: Who Will Win? Voting Buzz, Background & Viral AI Photo Fuel Excitement
Bigg Boss 19 finale live updates: Salman Khan to announce the winner soon. Farrhana Bhatt reportedly leads voting. Know finalists, streaming details, prize money and more.
17:15 (IST) Dec 07
Bigg Boss 19 Finale Live Updates: Watch Farrhana's 'Hungama' Performance With Nehal, Kunickaa
Background
The stage is set for one of television’s most anticipated evenings as Bigg Boss 19 reaches its grand conclusion tonight. Over the past three months, the reality show has delivered intense rivalries, emotional breakdowns, unexpected friendships, and high-voltage drama — all culminating in the final showdown among the top five contestants. Host Salman Khan will soon reveal who takes home the trophy, with finalists Gaurav Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik, and Tanya Mittal vying for the title.
Farrhana Reportedly Leading Audience Votes
Although the winner remains under wraps, speculation is at an all-time high. Social media buzz indicates that Farrhana Bhatt is currently ahead in public voting. Her consistent performance, outspoken personality, and rising fanbase throughout the season have kept her in the spotlight, making her one of the most talked-about contestants of this edition.
Adding to the excitement, an AI-edited image of Gaurav Khanna lifting the winner’s trophy has gone viral. In the digitally created picture, Salman Khan appears to raise Gaurav’s hand, creating a frenzy among his supporters. The image, however, is not an official confirmation and is merely circulating as fan-made content.
Prize Money Yet to Be Confirmed
While the makers have not disclosed the prize amount for Season 19, previous seasons of Bigg Boss have awarded winners between Rs 50 to 55 lakh. The official prize money for this season will be announced during the finale broadcast.
How to Watch the Grand Finale
Viewers can catch the grand finale live on JioHotstar at 9 pm, followed by the televised airing on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. The finale is expected to include power-packed performances, emotional moments, and the much-awaited winner reveal.
Having delivered unpredictable twists from week one, Bigg Boss 19 has been one of the most debated seasons in recent years. As the nation waits with bated breath, stay tuned here for real-time updates from the final episode.
18:10 PM (IST) • 07 Dec 2025
Bigg Boss 19 Finale Live Updates: Will Amaal Mallik Be Evicted?
18:05 PM (IST) • 07 Dec 2025
Bigg Boss 19 Finale Live Updates: Shehnaaz Gill Wants Amaal Malik To Win
Shehnaaz Gill, whose brother was among the contestants on Bigg Boss 19, has now thrown her support behind Amaal Mallik. Sharing a message on X, she urged fans to back him, writing, “Let’s welcome the trophy home… Your vote can make @AmaalMallik win. vote vote vote.”
