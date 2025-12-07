Bigg Boss 19 Winner: Gaurav Khanna Crowned Champion After Power-Packed Finale

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentTelevisionBigg Boss 19 Winner: Gaurav Khanna Crowned Champion After Power-Packed Finale

Gaurav Khanna has won Bigg Boss 19 after a dramatic and unpredictable season. Read the full winner announcement, finale details and what’s next for the champion.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Dec 2025 12:07 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a thrilling finish to one of the most unpredictable seasons in the show’s history, Gaurav Khanna has been crowned the winner of Bigg Boss 19. After weeks of intense tasks, emotional highs and lows, and some of the most explosive fights the show has ever seen, Gaurav emerged as the audience’s top choice, defeating fellow finalists Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik and Farrhana Bhatt. Gaurav will take home Rs. 50 lakh prize money along with the coveted trophy.

A Journey Marked by Strategy, Strength and Silence

Gaurav’s game was unlike most contestants this season. While others relied on theatrics, confrontations or constant alliances, Gaurav played a calculated, composed and quietly powerful game. His ability to stay dignified even during the biggest conflicts earned him immense respect — both inside and outside the house.

Despite being labelled as “silent,” Gaurav proved that silence can be a strategy, not a weakness. He stepped up when needed, performed consistently in tasks and avoided unnecessary drama that derailed others.

Audience Favourite From the Start

From week one, social media buzzed with support for Gaurav. Fans appreciated his emotional maturity and fairness — qualities that made him stand out in a season dominated by loud personalities. His fan base only grew stronger with each episode, particularly after his heartfelt interactions with housemates and his ability to keep calm during tense situations.

The Winning Moment

As Salman Khan opened the final envelope, the crowd erupted when Gaurav’s name was announced. He was visibly emotional as he lifted the trophy, expressing gratitude to his fans, family and everyone who believed in his journey. The confetti, cheers and celebrations marked a well-deserved win for a contestant who proved that dignity and authenticity can take you all the way to the top.

What’s Next for the Bigg Boss 19 Winner?

With his massive popularity spike and fan support, industry insiders believe Gaurav will now see major opportunities coming his way — from web shows and brand deals to big-banner projects. If his Bigg Boss journey is any indication, he is just getting started.

Published at : 07 Dec 2025 11:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaurav Khanna Winner Bigg Boss 19 Finale Bigg Boss 19 Winner Salman Khan Finale Gaurav Khanna Trophy Bigg Boss 19 Result BB19 Winner
