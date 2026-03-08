Badshah Apologises After ‘Tateeree’ Backlash, Removes Controversial Track From All Platforms

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Indian rapper and singer Badshah has issued a public apology after his latest Haryanvi track Tateeree triggered strong criticism online and legal scrutiny. The controversy quickly escalated after viewers objected to the song’s visuals and lyrics, prompting Haryana Police to register an FIR against the artist.

As the debate spread across social media platforms, the rapper addressed the situation directly in a video message shared on Instagram. Soon after, he confirmed that the song would be taken down from digital platforms.

Badshah Responds to ‘Tateeree’ Backlash

In his video message, Badshah acknowledged the concerns raised by viewers, particularly from his home state of Haryana. The rapper stressed that he never intended to offend anyone and expressed regret over the way the song’s visuals and lyrics were interpreted.

He said, “Mera gaana Tateeree release hua hain aur main dekh raha hoon ki uske ek hisse mein mere lyrics aur uske visual representation ke vajah se jo message gaya hain usse kayi logon ko, khaas kar mere Haryana ke apne logon ko, unke sentiments ko, thesh pohonchi hain. Sabse pehle main ye kehna chahta hoon ki main khud Haryana se hoon. Jo log mujhe jante hain, jante hain ki meri boli, khan-paan, rehen-sehen, meri pehchaan Haryana se hain. Bohot hi proud Haryanvi hoon.”

The rapper further clarified that his work in the hip-hop genre often involves lyrical rivalry and competitive storytelling, not commentary about women or children.

He continued, “Mera kabhi bhi koi aisa iraada nahi tha, koi aisa uddeshya nahi tha ki main Haryana ke kisi bachche, kisi woman, kisi mahila ke baare mein aisi behuudi baat karoon. Main hip hop genre se hoon jaha lyrics aksar competition ko neecha dikhate hain, apne pratitdwandi ke liye hote hain. Ye kabhi bhi kisi aurat ya bachche ke liye kabhi nahi tha. Aur na main kabhi aisi karunga. Maine humesha koshish ki hain ki main Haryana ke culture ko aur uske boli ko jahan apne saath lekar ja sakta hoon, jitni uunchai pe le ja sakta hoon jaun. Lekin agar uss hisse se kisi ko bhi thesh pohochi hein toh main tahey dil se aap sab se shama maangta hoon. Main ummeed karta hoon ki aap mujhe Haryana ka beta samajh kar, apna beta samajh kar mujhe maaf karenge.”

In the caption accompanying the video, he confirmed that the track would be removed from all platforms.

Complaints Filed By Social Organisations

The complaints were submitted by Savita Arya, president of the Nari Tu Narayani Utthan Samiti in Panipat, and Shiv Kumar, director of the Shiv Aarti India Foundation.

Both complainants alleged that the track contains objectionable language and sexually suggestive references. They argued that the portrayal in the music video objectifies women and minors and urged authorities to take strict action against those responsible for producing and distributing the content.

About The Song ‘Tateeree’

Tateeree is a Haryanvi hip-hop single released on 1 March 2026. The track features Badshah alongside vocalist Simran Jaglan, with lyrics written by the rapper himself.

Music for the song was composed and produced by Hiten, while the official music video was directed by Mahi Sandhu and Joban Sandhu. The track blends regional musical elements with modern rap influences, a style that has become a hallmark of Badshah’s recent work.

However, despite its musical ambitions, the song has now been withdrawn from circulation as the controversy surrounding it continues to unfold.