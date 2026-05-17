Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Columnist Shobhaa De criticized Indian celebrities at Cannes.

De questioned celebrity presence, citing unpaid attendance.

She noted Aishwarya Rai's international recognition was unique.

De emphasized Cannes's cinematic focus over fashion.

The Cannes Film Festival 2026 has turned into a storm of gossip, thanks to a few seconds of red‑carpet footage and a sharp Instagram reel by veteran columnist Shobhaa De. Fans thought Alia Bhatt had an elegant Disney‑princess moment on the Croisette, but some online chatter began calling it an “ignored by photographers” moment. Now, with Shobhaa De’s brutally honest commentary, the debate has exploded into a full‑scale conversation about recognition, couture, and Indian celebrities at Cannes.

Shobhaa De’s Cannes Reel Sparks Debate

Recently Shovha De posted a video on instagram where she discussed the looks of the actors who participated in Cannes 2026. She captioned the post with, “Sorry! This is India's embarrassing "No Cannes Do" moment.... Just for info : Most major Hollywood biggies stayed away in 2026. Just three worthy filmmakers from India were officially invited. The rest had paid their way to the Festival. Or were there as brand ambassadors.”

She further said in the reel, “Here is the delayed Cannes reel. As you know, there are some things that are a Cannes do, and there are a few things that are a no Cannes do. So, here are a few things I think are a no-Cannes do, especially from the Indian contingent, so desperate to make an impact on that red carpet and not quite cutting it.”

Lmao , she paid BiggBoss contestants to defend her, but Shobde de cooked her 😂🤣🔥

Churalia bhatt 🤡 https://t.co/oTvBG4h9yi pic.twitter.com/wUS8iup0RE — Vimla🎭🌈 (@Vimla320037) May 16, 2026

Alia Bhatt’s Viral Red Carpet Moment

Shobhaa De reacted to the viral clip on Instagram, where she directly referenced Alia Bhatt’s appearance at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. In her video, she said, “You can’t go there in what to you is amazing couture and expect them to take your pictures, because they don’t know who you are.” She added that “no one at Cannes was calling out to our great and lovely stars. No one knew who they were. They were looking somewhere else.”

Taking a direct swipe at the gestures Alia made on the carpet, Shobhaa De joked that the actress was, in fact, “waving at her own team.” She said, “That can be very insulting. But I must hand it to Alia Bhatt – with no one around except her HMU (hair and makeup) team to take her pictures. Maybe she was waving at her own team, blowing kisses to them.”

Shobhaa also broke down the look itself, calling the peach‑toned gown an “ill‑fitting” choice that did not work for her. She suggested that, while the outfit may feel like “amazing couture” to the wearer, international photographers at Cannes simply do not recognise the star enough to react in the same way they do for more established global names.

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Aishwarya Rai Gets Shobhaa De’s Praise

Shobhaa De also praised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, saying that despite criticism over some of her past red carpet choices, her global recognition remains unmatched among Indian celebrities at Cannes. Shobhaa remarked, “I’ve had issues with some of her looks over the years, the purple lipstick and that hood, but ultimately, she is the only Indian star who is truly recognisable on that carpet internationally.” She further added that many other celebrities attend the festival mainly to endorse beauty and lifestyle brands rather than for cinematic achievements. “These ladies are there not because of their contribution to cinema, but to promote cosmetics and shampoos,” she said. ALSO READ | Parag Tyagi Addresses 'Black Magic' Claims In Shefali Jariwala Case, Says 'Something Unnatural Had Happened' Talking about Urvashi Rautela, Shobhaa described her as “lovable,” while naming Joan Collins as the true “star of Cannes this year.” Explaining her point further, Shobhaa said Joan Collins represented the original spirit of Cannes. “She’s there to promote a film, which is what Cannes was created for, not as a fashion parade or costume ball, but as a serious global platform for cinema and discussions,” she noted. Shobhaa concluded by criticising the growing focus on fashion over films at the festival. “People now seem to attend just for the red carpet so fans back home can admire their outfits. The Met Gala is over, and honestly, the party at Cannes feels over too. There’s no style, no substance, only a lot of garam hawa,” she said.