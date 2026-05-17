Veteran columnist Shobhaa De posted an Instagram reel criticizing the Indian contingent's presence and impact at Cannes, calling it an
Shobhaa De Mocks Alia Bhatt's Appearance At Cannes Film Festival, Says She Was 'Waving, Blowing Kisses At Her Own Team'
Shobhaa De mocked Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2026, saying no one knew who she was. She slammed the outfit as ill‑fitting, adding that local couture cannot guarantee international photographers’ attention.
- Columnist Shobhaa De criticized Indian celebrities at Cannes.
- De questioned celebrity presence, citing unpaid attendance.
- She noted Aishwarya Rai's international recognition was unique.
- De emphasized Cannes's cinematic focus over fashion.
The Cannes Film Festival 2026 has turned into a storm of gossip, thanks to a few seconds of red‑carpet footage and a sharp Instagram reel by veteran columnist Shobhaa De. Fans thought Alia Bhatt had an elegant Disney‑princess moment on the Croisette, but some online chatter began calling it an “ignored by photographers” moment. Now, with Shobhaa De’s brutally honest commentary, the debate has exploded into a full‑scale conversation about recognition, couture, and Indian celebrities at Cannes.
Shobhaa De’s Cannes Reel Sparks Debate
Recently Shovha De posted a video on instagram where she discussed the looks of the actors who participated in Cannes 2026. She captioned the post with, “Sorry! This is India's embarrassing "No Cannes Do" moment.... Just for info : Most major Hollywood biggies stayed away in 2026. Just three worthy filmmakers from India were officially invited. The rest had paid their way to the Festival. Or were there as brand ambassadors.”
She further said in the reel, “Here is the delayed Cannes reel. As you know, there are some things that are a Cannes do, and there are a few things that are a no Cannes do. So, here are a few things I think are a no-Cannes do, especially from the Indian contingent, so desperate to make an impact on that red carpet and not quite cutting it.”
Lmao , she paid BiggBoss contestants to defend her, but Shobde de cooked her 😂🤣🔥— Vimla🎭🌈 (@Vimla320037) May 16, 2026
Churalia bhatt 🤡 https://t.co/oTvBG4h9yi pic.twitter.com/wUS8iup0RE
Alia Bhatt’s Viral Red Carpet Moment
Shobhaa De reacted to the viral clip on Instagram, where she directly referenced Alia Bhatt’s appearance at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. In her video, she said, “You can’t go there in what to you is amazing couture and expect them to take your pictures, because they don’t know who you are.” She added that “no one at Cannes was calling out to our great and lovely stars. No one knew who they were. They were looking somewhere else.”
Taking a direct swipe at the gestures Alia made on the carpet, Shobhaa De joked that the actress was, in fact, “waving at her own team.” She said, “That can be very insulting. But I must hand it to Alia Bhatt – with no one around except her HMU (hair and makeup) team to take her pictures. Maybe she was waving at her own team, blowing kisses to them.”
Shobhaa also broke down the look itself, calling the peach‑toned gown an “ill‑fitting” choice that did not work for her. She suggested that, while the outfit may feel like “amazing couture” to the wearer, international photographers at Cannes simply do not recognise the star enough to react in the same way they do for more established global names.
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Aishwarya Rai Gets Shobhaa De’s Praise
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Frequently Asked Questions
What sparked the recent controversy at the Cannes Film Festival 2026?
What was Shobhaa De's specific criticism of Alia Bhatt's red carpet appearance?
Shobhaa De suggested that Alia Bhatt's couture was not recognized by international photographers, implying she was waving at her own team and that her outfit was ill-fitting.
Which Indian celebrity did Shobhaa De praise at Cannes?
Shobhaa De praised Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, stating she is the only Indian star truly recognizable on the Cannes red carpet internationally.
According to Shobhaa De, why do many Indian celebrities attend Cannes?
Shobhaa De believes many Indian celebrities attend Cannes not for cinematic achievements but to promote beauty and lifestyle brands.