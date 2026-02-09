Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaSwayambhu Teaser Launch Set For 11th February With Mega Pan-India Event

Swayambhu Teaser Launch Set For 11th February With Mega Pan-India Event

The Swayambhu teaser starring Nikhil Siddhartha will release on 11th February with grand launch events in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

By : Amit Bhatia | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 06:53 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The buzz around Swayambhu, starring Nikhil Siddhartha of Karthikeya 2 fame, is steadily mounting as the makers gear up for a grand teaser release. Scheduled for 11th February, the teaser launch will mark the start of the film’s pan-India promotional campaign, with special events planned in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

ALSO READ: Zahan Kapoor And Shalini Pandey’s ‘Bandwaale’ To Stream On Prime Video From February 13

Mega Teaser Launch Across Two Cities

According to sources, "The team behind Swayambhu is set to unveil the teaser in two major cities, one in the North and the other in the South, marking the beginning of the film’s pan-India promotional campaign. The teaser is scheduled to release on 11th February." Fans can expect a spectacular presentation celebrating the film’s scale and grandeur.

Anticipation for a Grand Historical Epic

Since its announcement, Swayambhu has emerged as one of the most awaited films of 2026. Positioned as a grand historical epic, the film features Nikhil Siddhartha in a striking new avatar, with Samyuktha and Nabha Natesh playing pivotal roles. The ensemble promises a visual spectacle that captures the imagination of audiences nationwide.

Powerhouse Creative Team Behind The Film

Directed by Bharat Krishnamachari, Swayambhu brings together some of the most acclaimed names in the Indian film industry. Music maestro Ravi Basrur, known for his work in KGF and Salaar, teams up with ace cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar, whose work in Baahubali and RRR has set new visual standards. The film is edited by Tammiraju of Baahubali fame and features several other renowned creative talents. Shot over 170 days, the project is considered one of the most ambitious in recent years.

Produced by Bhuvan and Shreekar of Pixel Studios, Swayambhu is positioned as a tribute to India’s rich history and timeless glory. The film is slated for a worldwide release on 13th February 2026, coinciding with Maha Shivaratri.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the teaser for Swayambhu be released?

The teaser for Swayambhu is scheduled to be released on February 11th. It will be launched with special events in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

What is the genre of the film Swayambhu?

Swayambhu is positioned as a grand historical epic. It aims to be a visual spectacle celebrating India's rich history and timeless glory.

Who are the main cast members of Swayambhu?

Nikhil Siddhartha stars in Swayambhu in a striking new avatar. Samyuktha and Nabha Natesh also play pivotal roles in the film.

Who is the music director for Swayambhu?

The music for Swayambhu is composed by Ravi Basrur, who is renowned for his work on KGF and Salaar.

When is Swayambhu slated for a worldwide release?

Swayambhu is slated for a worldwide release on February 13th, 2026. This date coincides with Maha Shivaratri.

Published at : 09 Feb 2026 06:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nikhil Siddhartha Karthikeya 2 ENtertainment News Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Supreme Court’s Big Message On SIR: Extends Deadline, Mamata-ECI Row Widens
Supreme Court’s Big Message On SIR: Extends Deadline, Mamata-ECI Row Widens
World
After Trump’s Threats, Khamenei Breaks 37-Year Military Tradition
After Trump’s Threats, Khamenei Breaks 37-Year Military Tradition
India
Oppn To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Sources
Oppn To Move No-Confidence Motion Against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla: Sources
World
UK May Get Its First Muslim Prime Minister: What Is Shabana Mahmood’s Kashmir Connection?
UK May Get Its First Muslim Prime Minister: What Is Shabana Mahmood’s Kashmir Connection?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Kanpur Lamborghini Accident Sparks Controversy: FIR Against Unknown, Police Under Fire
Breaking News: India-US Trade Deal a Game-Changer for Dairy Sector, Amul Secures Farmers & Global Opportunities
Politics News: Assam BJP Deletes Controversial “Shooting” Video of CM Hemant Biswa Sarma Amid Backlash
Breaking News: Tragic Classroom Shooting Shakes Tarn Taran Law College Student Kills Peer and Self
Breaking Now: Lok Sabha Suspended Amid Opposition Clash, No-Confidence Motion Looms
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Shoba Suri
Shoba Suri
OPINION | Budget 2026 Talks POSHAN, But India’s Nutrition Crisis Still Goes Hungry
Opinion
Embed widget