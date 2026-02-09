Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Zahan Kapoor And Shalini Pandey’s ‘Bandwaale’ To Stream On Prime Video From February 13

Zahan Kapoor and Shalini Pandey star in musical dramedy Bandwaale, set in Ratlam and centred on poetry, friendship and small-town dreams. The series premieres on Prime Video on February 13.

By : ANI | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 05:42 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9: Actor Zahan Kapoor and Shalini Pandey's starrer musical dramedy 'Bandwaale' is set to release on Prime Video on February 13.

'Bandwaale' is set in the town of Ratlam. According to a release, the story follows Mariam, a young woman who writes poems and shares them online without using her real name. Through her words, she seeks freedom and a sense of identity. Her life intersects with two close friends, Robo and DJ Psycho, who are part of her small-town band. Together, the trio navigate life with music, friendship, and hope.

The series is created and written by Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire. It is directed by Akshat Verma and Ankur Tewari and produced by OML Entertainment. The music is composed by Yashraj Mukhate, marking his first full-length web series as a composer.

Along with Zahan Kapoor and Shalini Pandey, the show also stars Swanand Kirkire, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupama Kumar, and Sanjana Dipu in key roles.

The story focuses on everyday life, small dreams, and the quiet courage it takes to find your own voice. Through poetry and music, the characters deal with doubts, choices, and the challenges of growing up.

Bandwaale will premiere on Prime Video on February 13.

Meanwhile, Zahan was last seen in the Netflix crime drama series Black Warrant, which was released on January 10, 2025. The series was based on the memoir of former Tihar Jailer Sunil Gupta. It follows the experiences of an idealistic jailer (Zahan Kapoor) grappling with systemic challenges, violent inmate gangs, and notorious criminals such as Charles Sobhraj. 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will 'Bandwaale' be released?

'Bandwaale' is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 13.

What is the story of 'Bandwaale' about?

The musical dramedy is set in Ratlam and follows Mariam, a poet who seeks identity and freedom through her online writings, supported by her bandmates Robo and DJ Psycho.

Who are the main actors in 'Bandwaale'?

The series stars Zahan Kapoor and Shalini Pandey in key roles, along with Swanand Kirkire, Ashish Vidyarthi, Anupama Kumar, and Sanjana Dipu.

Who created and directed 'Bandwaale'?

The series is created and written by Ankur Tewari and Swanand Kirkire. It is directed by Akshat Verma and Ankur Tewari.

Published at : 09 Feb 2026 05:39 PM (IST)
