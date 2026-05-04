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Election Results 2026

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HomeEducationHPBOSE Class 12 Result 2026 OUT: HP Board 12th Result Declared at hpbose.org, Direct Link Here

HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2026 OUT: HP Board 12th Result Declared at hpbose.org, Direct Link Here

HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2026 declared at hpbose.org. Check HP Board 12th results online with direct link, steps, and latest updates here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 04 May 2026 11:43 AM (IST)

HP Board 12th Result 2026: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala, announced the Class 12 board examination results at 11 am. Students can check their results on the official website, hpbose.org. 

The Board has declared the results for all streams Arts, Science, and Commerce at the same time. To view their scores, students need to enter their roll numbers on the official website. 

Direct Link To Check - HP Board 12th Result 2026

HPBOSE Class 12th Result 2026: How To Check 

Step 1: Go to the official HPBOSE website: hpbose.org 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says “HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2026” 

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the required field 

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button 

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen 

Step 6: Download the marksheet and keep a printed copy for future use 

ALSO READ: Gujarat Board HSC Result 2026 OUT At gseb.org, Direct Link To Check Here

HPBOSE 12th result 2026: Re-evaluation and Supplementary Exams 

Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation or rechecking through the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education. The board will share detailed guidelines, including the application process and fees, after the results are announced. 

Students who are unable to pass one or more subjects will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary examinations. These exams are likely to be conducted later in the academic year, and the complete schedule along with application details will be published on the board’s official website. 

HPBOSE 12th Result 2026: Improvement Exam Policy 

The results section also includes an “improvement” option, which gives students the chance to appear again in order to improve their marks. This can be especially helpful for those planning to apply to higher education institutions, as better scores can improve their chances of securing admission after the HP Board Class 12 results are declared.

ALSO READ: WB Madhyamik Result 2026: Class 10 Results On May 8 At wbresults.nic.in, Know How To Check

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 04 May 2026 11:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2026 HPBOSE 12th Result 2026 HP Board 12th Result 2026
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