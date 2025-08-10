With just four days left before its grand release, Rajinikanth’s Coolie is already rewriting box office history. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has stormed past ₹50 crore in advance ticket sales globally — a staggering figure for a film yet to hit theatres.

Coolie Advance Booking: International Sales Soar Past $5 Million

Advance bookings for Coolie opened internationally earlier this week and have been selling at lightning speed. According to Sacnilk, the film collected over $4 million overseas by Saturday. Trade insiders revealed to HT that the number likely touched $5 million (around ₹42 crore) by Sunday, underscoring its global appeal.

Indian Pre-Sales Catch Fire

In India, advance booking began in stages on Friday, and the momentum has been strong. By Sunday morning, the film had already generated ₹10 crore for its opening day and ₹14 crore overall in pre-sales. The Tamil version leads the pack with ₹9.98 crore, while the Telugu and Kannada versions have shown promising starts. The Hindi version is currently lagging, selling just 2,500 tickets from 400 shows, but industry watchers expect a surge as release day nears.

Breaking Records Before Release

Even before release, Coolie’s India earnings have overtaken the lifetime collection of Hindi film Emergency. Its overseas total has already surpassed the foreign earnings of Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life. The next milestone will be surpassing Jailer’s ₹18 crore advance booking record for a Rajinikanth film, with eyes on Leo’s all-time high of ₹46 crore in India.

Given the pace of sales, Coolie is on track to deliver one of the biggest openings ever for an Indian film — and potentially the biggest of Rajinikanth’s illustrious career.

