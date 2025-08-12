Explorer
Vijay Deverakonda: The Eternal Lover Boy; 5 Films That Prove His Romantic Reign
With his magnetic screen presence, effortless charm, and the perfect mix of intensity and tenderness, Vijay Deverakonda has carved a special place in Indian cinema as the ultimate lover boy.
Vijay Deverakonda has carved a special place in Indian cinema as the ultimate lover boy.
1/7
2/7
3/7
4/7
5/7
6/7
7/7
Published at : 12 Aug 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
Tags :Vijay Deverakonda
South Cinema
7 Photos
Vijay Deverakonda: The Eternal Lover Boy; 5 Films That Prove His Romantic Reign
South Cinema
8 Photos
Fahadh Faasil And Nazriya Nazim Shut Down Separation Rumours With Visit To Mohanlal’s Home
South Cinema
7 Photos
Rishab Shetty Offers Prayers At Sri Kollur Mookambika Temple Ahead Of 'Kantara: Chapter 1'
South Cinema
9 Photos
Pooja Hegde Who? Soubin Shahir’s Viral Dance In Monica Is Breaking The Internet
South Cinema
8 Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Desert Look Has Fans Talking And Not Just About Her Outfit
View More
Advertisement
Trending News
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
3-Member Panel Formed To Review Justice Yashwant Varma Impeachment Proposal
World
Trump's Gift To Pakistan's Asim Munir: US Designates Baloch Separatists As Terror Group
Movies
War 2 Roars Ahead: Hrithik & Jr NTR Starrer Sells 50K Tickets Before Release
Business
US-China Tariff Truce Extended To November, Traders See Relief As Trump Warns Over Russian Oil
Advertisement
South Cinema
7 Photos
Vijay Deverakonda: The Eternal Lover Boy; 5 Films That Prove His Romantic Reign
ABP Live Business
Opinion