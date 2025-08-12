Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GallerySouth CinemaVijay Deverakonda: The Eternal Lover Boy; 5 Films That Prove His Romantic Reign

Vijay Deverakonda: The Eternal Lover Boy; 5 Films That Prove His Romantic Reign

With his magnetic screen presence, effortless charm, and the perfect mix of intensity and tenderness, Vijay Deverakonda has carved a special place in Indian cinema as the ultimate lover boy.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 12 Aug 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
1/7
With his magnetic screen presence, effortless charm, and the perfect mix of intensity and tenderness, Vijay Deverakonda has carved a special place in Indian cinema as the ultimate lover boy. Whether it’s the raw, raging passion of Arjun Reddy or the sweet innocence of Geetha Govindam, Vijay has mastered every shade of romance.
His ability to connect emotionally with audiences, paired with his knack for making love stories feel real and relatable, has made him a fan favourite. Recently, his performance in Kingdom was hailed as one of the finest of his career, further solidifying his romantic hero image. Here are five films that perfectly capture his irresistible charm and romantic versatility.
Arjun Reddy (2017): This career-defining performance turned Vijay into a household name. As the brilliant but self-destructive Arjun Reddy, he delivered an unapologetic, emotionally charged portrayal of a man consumed by love and rage. The intensity set a new benchmark for modern romantic dramas.
Geetha Govindam (2018): In a complete tonal shift, Vijay played the sweet, slightly awkward Vijay Govind — a college lecturer smitten by Geetha (Rashmika Mandanna). His impeccable comic timing, endearing charm, and sparkling chemistry with Rashmika made this romantic comedy an instant fan favourite.
Dear Comrade (2019): As Bobby, a passionate student leader deeply in love with his childhood sweetheart Lilly, Vijay brought a blend of fiery conviction and vulnerable tenderness. The film’s emotional depth, tackling themes like ambition and mental health, left a lasting impact on audiences.
Taxiwaala (2018): Though primarily a supernatural comedy-thriller, Taxiwaala still gave Vijay room to sprinkle in romance. As Shiva, a taxi driver entangled in paranormal mysteries, he effortlessly mixed humour, suspense, and a touch of love — proving that romance follows him across genres.
World Famous Lover (2020): A collection of love stories rolled into one film, with Vijay portraying multiple characters — each revealing a different shade of romance. From tender and hopeful to intense and heartbroken, he showcased why he remains one of the most compelling romantic leads of his generation. (All Image: Special Arrangement)
Published at : 12 Aug 2025 01:54 PM (IST)
Vijay Deverakonda

