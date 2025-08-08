Nagarjuna & RGV’s Shiva Set For Grand Re-Release; Teaser To Play With Rajinikanth’s Coolie

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaNagarjuna & RGV’s Shiva Set For Grand Re-Release; Teaser To Play With Rajinikanth’s Coolie

Nagarjuna and Ram Gopal Varma’s 1989 classic Shiva returns to theatres in 4K and Dolby Atmos to celebrate Annapurna Studios’ 50th anniversary. Hindi and Tamil re-releases to follow.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 10:07 PM (IST)

More than three decades after redefining Indian cinema, 'Shiva' is making its way back to the big screen in a grand re-release. Superstar Nagarjuna and filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma have announced that the 1989 action crime drama will return to theatres, restored in stunning 4K resolution with an immersive Dolby Atmos sound experience.

The re-release celebrates the 50th anniversary of Annapurna Studios, the banner under which Shiva originally released and went on to break box office records while earning widespread critical acclaim. The Hindi and Tamil versions will also be re-released following the Telugu premiere.

Audiences will get their first glimpse of the remastered classic through a teaser screening alongside Rajinikanth’s Coolie on August 14.

A Landmark Film Gets a Modern Makeover

Produced by Akkineni Venkat and Yarlagadda Surendra, Shiva was inspired by Varma’s own experiences as a student in Vijayawada. The gripping tale exposed how students were manipulated by anti-social elements, and it became a defining moment in Telugu cinema.

Speaking about the re-release, Nagarjuna shared, “Shiva was the film that gave me an iconic hero status, making my character truly unforgettable… We felt we owed it to the audience who made it such a cult classic, and also to a new generation who may have only seen it on YouTube.”

From Mono to Dolby Atmos Using AI

Director Ram Gopal Varma recalled how the trust of Nagarjuna and the producers propelled the film’s success. He revealed that the new sound mix was created using advanced AI technology.

“By using advanced AI technology, we have converted the original mono mix to Dolby Atmos… People might have seen Shiva before, but I promise no one has experienced it the way they will now,” Varma said.

Why This Re-Release Matters

The return of Shiva is not just a nostalgic moment for those who witnessed its original run but also a chance for younger audiences to experience it in the way it was always meant to be — on the big screen, with pristine visuals and sound.

With its trailblazing storytelling, unforgettable characters, and now a cutting-edge presentation, Shiva is set to make history once again.

 

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 10:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ram Gopal Varma Nagarjuna Coolie Teaser Shiva Re-release Shiva 4K Telugu Classic Re-release Nagarjuna Cult Film
