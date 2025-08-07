Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentSouth CinemaAamir Khan’s Team Refutes Rumours Of His Involvement In Coolie’s Hindi Release Amid Clash with War 2

Amid growing speculation that Aamir Khan is pulling strings behind the scenes for the Hindi release of 'Coolie', the team behind the Bollywood superstar has stepped forward to set the record straight.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 05:34 PM (IST)

There had been chatter that Aamir, who features in an extended cameo in Lokesh Kanagaraj’s much-anticipated film starring Rajinikanth, had taken a proactive role in ensuring the film secured a significant release in the Hindi belt. Reports claimed that the actor had reached out to PVR Inox boss Ajay Bijli to negotiate screen space for 'Coolie', especially since the film is set to clash with Ayan Mukerji’s 'War 2', headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Aamir Khan's team releases statement

However, Aamir Khan Productions has firmly denied these claims. A spokesperson clarified that neither the actor nor his team is part of Coolie’s distribution strategy in North India and dismissed reports suggesting that Aamir made direct calls to exhibitors.

“Neither Aamir Khan, nor anyone from his team is involved in the distribution of Coolie. Mr Khan has not made any calls to any exhibitor or distributor. His cameo in the film is purely a gesture of his bond with director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth. Everyone at AKP, especially Aamir Khan, is thrilled with the success of Sitaare Zameen Par’s YouTube release and is overjoyed with the response it has received.”

 
 
 
 
 
The rumours seem to have stemmed from a report published by Bollywood Hungama, which claimed that Aamir had “unexpectedly” intervened to secure a wider release and marketing support for the Hindi version of Coolie. According to the portal, the actor had no financial interest in the project, making the alleged involvement all the more surprising.

Coolie and War 2 box office clash

Earlier this year, Sun Pictures had confirmed that Pen Studios and Pen Marudhar would distribute 'Coolie' in the Hindi-speaking markets. The action entertainer is slated for a grand theatrical release on August 14 in multiple languages, going head-to-head with 'War 2', which also arrives in theatres the same week.

Tags :
Rajinikanth Aamir Khan Coolie
