Sonu Sood Turns ‘Messiah’ Again, Donates Oxygen Concentrator To Woman’s Ailing Mother

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, known for helping those in need through the Sonu Sood Foundation, has once again turned “messiah”. This time, he responded to a desperate plea from a woman who has been caring for her bedridden mother since 2019.

The woman shared her request on X (formerly Twitter), explaining that her mother had been bedridden for the last two years and was now struggling to breathe normally. She said doctors had advised her to arrange an oxygen concentrator and requested immediate help.

“Sir, meri maa last 2 year se bed par hai ab wo normal breath nhi kar paa rahi hain. Dr ne bola hai oxygen concentrator ke liye. Please meri help kare aur already sir 2019 se main inka treatment karwa rahi hu. Please help kare,” read the appeal by the woman on X (formerly Twitter).

Along with her post, she also shared photos showing a pulse oximeter reading and her mother lying in bed with an oxygen mask. In her post, she tagged Sonu Sood as well as the Sonu Sood Foundation, hoping for assistance.

@SoodFoundation @SonuSood sir meri maa last 2 year se bed per hai ab wo Normal breath nhi kar paa Rahi hai Dr. Ne bola hai Oxygen concentrator ke liye please meri help kare aur already sir 2019 se main inka treatment karwa rahi hu Please help kare 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/zP8Xnv8BE5 — Mala Mishra 🇮🇳🕉️🕉️🕉️🕉️ (@malamishra8652) February 18, 2026

‘Take Care Of Your Mother,’ Says Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood responded by quoting her post and urging her to stay strong. He wrote, “Delivered. Take care of your mom.” He also shared a picture showing a man delivering a large, fragile package with the word “Concentrator” clearly visible on it.

After receiving the oxygen concentrator, the woman thanked Sonu Sood for his support and wrote, “Thank you so much, sir, for your help. May Radha Rani bless you with good health and prosperity.”

Thank you so much sir aapke support ke liye Radha Rani aapko blessed kare with health and prosperity 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 — Mala Mishra 🇮🇳🕉️🕉️🕉️🕉️ (@malamishra8652) February 18, 2026

How Did Social Media Users React?

One user praised Sonu Sood, calling him a man with a golden heart, and added that he was doing what should ideally be the government’s responsibility. The user also urged others to donate to the Sonu Sood Foundation.

Another person commented that no politician or film star shows kindness at this level.

A third user simply called his gesture “commendable.”

One more comment read, “While others trend for movies, he trends for kindness.”

Several users also applauded Sonu Sood for consistently stepping in to help people during difficult times.