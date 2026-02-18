Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentSonu Sood Turns ‘Messiah’ Again, Donates Oxygen Concentrator To Woman’s Ailing Mother

Sonu Sood Turns ‘Messiah’ Again, Donates Oxygen Concentrator To Woman’s Ailing Mother

After a woman made a desperate appeal for help for her ailing mother, Sonu Sood stepped in to assist and urged her to take care of her mother.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 11:14 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, known for helping those in need through the Sonu Sood Foundation, has once again turned “messiah”. This time, he responded to a desperate plea from a woman who has been caring for her bedridden mother since 2019.

The woman shared her request on X (formerly Twitter), explaining that her mother had been bedridden for the last two years and was now struggling to breathe normally. She said doctors had advised her to arrange an oxygen concentrator and requested immediate help.

“Sir, meri maa last 2 year se bed par hai ab wo normal breath nhi kar paa rahi hain. Dr ne bola hai oxygen concentrator ke liye. Please meri help kare aur already sir 2019 se main inka treatment karwa rahi hu. Please help kare,” read the appeal by the woman on X (formerly Twitter).

Along with her post, she also shared photos showing a pulse oximeter reading and her mother lying in bed with an oxygen mask. In her post, she tagged Sonu Sood as well as the Sonu Sood Foundation, hoping for assistance.

‘Take Care Of Your Mother,’ Says Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood responded by quoting her post and urging her to stay strong. He wrote, “Delivered. Take care of your mom.” He also shared a picture showing a man delivering a large, fragile package with the word “Concentrator” clearly visible on it.

After receiving the oxygen concentrator, the woman thanked Sonu Sood for his support and wrote, “Thank you so much, sir, for your help. May Radha Rani bless you with good health and prosperity.”

How Did Social Media Users React?

One user praised Sonu Sood, calling him a man with a golden heart, and added that he was doing what should ideally be the government’s responsibility. The user also urged others to donate to the Sonu Sood Foundation.

Another person commented that no politician or film star shows kindness at this level.

A third user simply called his gesture “commendable.”

One more comment read, “While others trend for movies, he trends for kindness.”

Several users also applauded Sonu Sood for consistently stepping in to help people during difficult times.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Sonu Sood do for a woman's mother?

Sonu Sood helped a woman by arranging and delivering an oxygen concentrator for her bedridden mother, who was struggling to breathe.

How did the woman request help from Sonu Sood?

The woman posted her desperate plea on X (formerly Twitter), explaining her mother's medical condition and tagging Sonu Sood and the Sonu Sood Foundation.

What was Sonu Sood's response to the plea?

Sonu Sood responded by quoting her post, assuring her that the help was delivered, and urged her to take care of her mother.

How did the woman react after receiving the oxygen concentrator?

The woman expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Sonu Sood for his timely support and wished him good health and prosperity.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 11:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Sonu Sood
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Sonu Sood Turns ‘Messiah’ Again, Donates Oxygen Concentrator To Woman’s Ailing Mother
Sonu Sood Turns ‘Messiah’ Again, Donates Oxygen Concentrator To Woman’s Ailing Mother
Entertainment
Javed Akhtar Visits Salim Khan At Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital After Health Scare
Javed Akhtar Visits Salim Khan At Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital After Health Scare
Entertainment
Salim Khan Hospitalised: After Salman, Arpita, Aayush And Alvira Arrive At Lilavati Hospital In Mumbai
Salim Khan Hospitalised: After Salman, Arpita, Aayush And Alvira Arrive At Lilavati Hospital In Mumbai
Entertainment
Sunita Ahuja Says She’ll Forgive ‘Childhood Love’ Govinda On One Condition Amid Affair Rumours
Sunita Ahuja Says She’ll Forgive ‘Childhood Love’ Govinda On One Condition Amid Affair Rumours
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Love Affair Turns Deadly, Classmate Arrested in Brutal Killing
AI IMPACT SUMMIT 2026: AI Impact Summit 2026 Turns Bharat Mandapam into the ‘AI Mahakumbh’
SECURITY BREACH: Three Inmates Escape from Juvenile Home in R. S. Pura
Breaking News: Delhi Mother Seeks Justice After Minors’ Reckless Car Stunt Kills Her Son
Breaking News: Mothers Demand Justice as Minors’ Reckless Driving Claims Lives in Delhi & Mumba
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget