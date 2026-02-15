Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ketan Mehta Team Up For Jai Somnath; Set For 2027 Release

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ketan Mehta Team Up For Jai Somnath; Set For 2027 Release

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ketan Mehta are collaborating on Jai Somnath, a historical epic set in 1025 CE, which is slated for a 2027 release.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 15 Feb 2026 06:41 PM (IST)
Directors Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ketan Mehta have teamed up for their next ambitious project, Jai Somnath, which is slated for a worldwide theatrical release in 2027. Bhansali Productions announced the film on Instagram, sharing a montage and confirming the collaboration between the two acclaimed filmmakers. The post carried the caption, “A temple can be broken, not the faith.”

Jai Somnath To Release In 2027

The project has been described as a seminal tale rooted in Indian civilisation, marking a rare partnership between two of the most influential creative voices in Indian cinema.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhansali Productions (@bhansaliproductions)

Jai Somnath is set against the historical backdrop of 1025-1026 CE, when Mahmud of Ghazni attacked and plundered the Somnath Temple in Gujarat, an episode considered one of the defining chapters in Indian history. It is interesting to note that this year marks 1000 years since the Ghazni attack, the destruction of the temple, and its eventual resurrection.

The makers highlighted Somnath as a symbol of India’s indestructible spirit and the enduring glory of Indian civilisation. Interestingly, despite the deep cultural and emotional significance of this event, the story has never been explored in cinema before, making Jai Somnath a first-of-its-kind big-screen portrayal.

The film’s scale is expected to be enhanced by Bhansali’s signature grand storytelling and world-building, while Mehta, known for bold narratives, historical storytelling, and socially relevant cinema with global appeal, will bring depth and authenticity to the project. With both filmmakers sharing Gujarati roots, the film is also expected to carry a strong sense of cultural connection and emotional resonance.

Jai Somnath will be produced under the banners of Bhansali Productions and Maya Movies, with Ketan Mehta serving as writer and director. 

Published at : 15 Feb 2026 06:41 PM (IST)
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Ketan Mehta
Embed widget