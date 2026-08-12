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English NewsCitiesFish Without Garlic, Onion Is Vegetarian; Can Be Eaten During Sawan: UP Minister

Fish Without Garlic, Onion Is Vegetarian; Can Be Eaten During Sawan: UP Minister

The remark comes during the month of Sawan, when many Hindus traditionally avoid non-vegetarian food. Nishad, however, has described fish as vegetarian during the holy month.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 12:03 PM (IST)

With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections approaching, political leaders have begun making statements that are drawing attention. Amid this, UP minister Sanjay Nishad has made a surprising claim, saying that fish cooked without garlic and onion is vegetarian. Speaking at a news channel programme, Nishad said, “Fish prepared without garlic and onion is vegetarian.” His remark is likely to trigger controversy.

Several people were present on the stage during the programme but remained silent, while Nishad was seen smiling. The remark comes during the month of Sawan, when many Hindus traditionally avoid non-vegetarian food. Nishad, however, has described fish as vegetarian during the holy month.

Nishad also said that the symbols associated with the Uttar Pradesh government and the Constitution of India include fish, bow and arrow, which, he said, are also symbols of the Nishad community and something the community takes pride in.

Sanjay Nishad Mentions London Visit

During the programme, Nishad also spoke about his visit to London. He said, “I got an opportunity to visit London. I saw that Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan had everyone enjoying themselves with his songs, while I had left everyone defeated.”

He further said, “There was a time when London could be seen in India, but today India can be seen in London.” He also pointed out that a person of Indian origin had become the prime minister of Britain.

What Did Nishad Say About The Nishad Community?

Sanjay Nishad spoke at length about the Nishad community during News18 Uttar Pradesh-Uttarakhand's ‘Badalta Purvanchal’ programme.

Speaking about the community, he said, “Anyone who welcomes the stick of Nishad Raj is a brother, while anyone who opposes it will become a butcher. PM Modi and CM Yogi also welcome the stick and flag of Nishad Raj. Those who welcome it will cross the worldly ocean, but those who do not will surely become butchers. They will not belong to this country.”

In a distinct style, Nishad also recited a slogan referring to the Nishad community: “Nishads have thrown away the flag of dishonest people, who conduct big businesses. The stick of Jai Nishad Raj remains in their hands. They will no longer take a beating and have stopped the businesses of the Samajwadi Party, Congress and BSP.”

The political impact of Nishad's remark describing fish as vegetarian remains to be seen, but the statement is likely to give the Opposition an opportunity to target the minister.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Aug 2026 12:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP News Sanjay Nishad
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