When Sanjay Dutt Brought Lata Mangeshkar’s Performance To A Pause

Did you know actor Sanjay Dutt, the son of the late actor Sunil Dutt, ended up stopping a performance of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar midway? Yes, you read it right!

During a throwback episode of the chat show "Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai", Dutt sahab revealed that when they went to Bangladesh during the 1971 war, along with Lata ji, Sanjay insisted on accompanying them. When Dutt sahab told him that he could not go as all the artists were going on the tour, and would have to play something in order to go, Sanjay said that he would play the bongos.

When Late ji finally came on the stage to perform in Bangladesh, she had to stop in between the song as the bongo was playing incorrectly.

Upset, when Lata ji looked back to see who was at fault, she saw little Sanjay and said gracefully, "Keep on playing".

Coming back to the more recent update, on Thursday, Sanjay shared a special message for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on its 100th anniversary. Taking to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, he shared a clip of himself expressing his views about the organisation.

The 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.' actor was heard saying, “Namaskar. This Vijaya Dashami marks 100 years of RSS. Through every challenge, the Sangh has stayed true to the nation and nation building. Swamsevaks have contributed in all walks of life and stood in service during every calamity”.

“RSS continues its work for positive social change. On this occasion, let us join together in the mission of nation building. I congratulate RSS for 100 years. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat”, he added.

Prior to that, Sanjay offered prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain. He was seen sitting in the Nandi Hall of the temple, taking blessings by witnessing the Bhasma Aarti.

Shedding light on his religious visit, Sanjay said, “It is my good fortune that Baba Mahakal called me here. I had been trying to come for years”.

Sharing that he experienced the divine energy, he added, “May Baba Mahakal’s blessings always remain."