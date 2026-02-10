Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt’s Surprise Cameos In Saudi Film 7 Dogs Trailer Set The Internet Buzzing

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt’s surprise cameos in the Saudi action film 7 Dogs trailer have gone viral, sparking massive fan reactions across social media.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 05:42 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The trailer of the Saudi Arabian action thriller 7 Dogs has taken social media by storm, and not just for its explosive visuals. What truly set the internet ablaze were the unexpected cameo appearances by Bollywood heavyweights Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, whose brief yet powerful moments instantly became the most talked-about highlights of the release.

ALSO READ: ‘Washing Dirty Linen In Public’: Delhi High Court Raps Kapur Family Over Rs 30,000 Crore Inheritance Feud

Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt’s Scenes Grab Attention

The promotional video offers fleeting but memorable glimpses of both stars. Salman Khan appears in a sharp white suit, flashing a knowing smile as he delivers the line, "You know what he does? He documents his whole life." In another moment, he coolly asks a character, "Why do you look like a criminal to me?", a line that fans quickly latched onto.

Sanjay Dutt enters with an imposing screen presence, seen striding forward with authority, a gadget in hand and men flanking him, suggesting a role layered with power and menace. Though their screen time is limited, the impact is anything but.

Fans Flood Social Media With Reactions

Within hours of the trailer dropping on YouTube, fan reactions poured in from across platforms. One viewer wrote, "Wow! Salman Khan is doing a cameo in movie," while another commented, "Here only for Salman Khan, eagerly waiting to watch him in a big screen. it's superrrrrr."

Others hailed him as the "Real KING of Bollywood SALMAN KHAN," with comments like "Sallu Handsome and Swagger" and "We love Bhaijaan" dominating the thread.

The reunion of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt also sparked nostalgia. A Reddit user shared, "I miss their pairing," while another posted a clip with the caption, "Bhai & Baba glimpse in the 7 Dogs trailer."

About The Film 7 Dogs

Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, 7 Dogs stars Egyptian actors Karim Abdel-Aziz and Ahmed Ezz in lead roles. The story, written by Turki Al-Sheikh, revolves around a high-stakes mission to stop a dangerous new drug spreading rapidly across the Middle East.

With large-scale action, an international cast, and surprise Bollywood appearances, 7 Dogs is shaping up to be one of the region’s most ambitious action projects. The film is slated for a theatrical release later this year.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who makes a cameo appearance in the trailer for the Saudi Arabian action thriller 7 Dogs?

Bollywood heavyweights Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt make surprise cameo appearances in the trailer for the Saudi Arabian action thriller 7 Dogs.

What are Salman Khan's lines in the 7 Dogs trailer?

In the trailer, Salman Khan says,

What is the plot of the film 7 Dogs?

The film 7 Dogs revolves around a high-stakes mission to stop a dangerous new drug that is spreading rapidly across the Middle East.

Who are the lead actors in the film 7 Dogs?

The film 7 Dogs stars Egyptian actors Karim Abdel-Aziz and Ahmed Ezz in the lead roles.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 05:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Dutt Salman Khan ENtertainment News 7 Dogs Trailer
Opinion
