Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Delhi High Court on Tuesday expressed serious concern over the escalating legal battle within the Kapur family, as disputes over the massive fortune left behind by late industrialist Sunjay Kapur continue to intensify. Calling the situation deeply unfortunate, the court urged the feuding parties to reconsider their approach and explore mediation instead of prolonging a public courtroom clash.

ALSO READ: ‘Today, He Needs Us’: Gurmeet Choudhary Appeals To Film Industry As Rajpal Yadav Is Sent To Tihar Jail

Court Calls Out Public Family Dispute

While hearing a civil suit filed by Rani Kapur, mother of the late businessman, the High Court criticised what it described as the “washing of dirty linen in public.” The dispute centres on control of an estimated ₹30,000 crore estate, with Rani Kapur and Sunjay Kapur’s third wife, Priya Kapur, locked in a bitter legal standoff.

The bench remarked on the “very sorry state of affairs,” observing that such immense wealth should ideally benefit all concerned family members rather than becoming the subject of prolonged litigation. Emphasising reconciliation, the court urged Rani Kapur, Priya Kapur, and other stakeholders, including Sunjay Kapur’s second wife, actor Karisma Kapoor, and their children, Kiaan and Samaira, to consider mediation.

“God blessed the family with significant wealth that should be enjoyed by everyone,” the court said.

Allegations Surrounding RK Family Trust

The court’s observations came while examining Rani Kapur’s challenge to the RK Family Trust, also referred to as the Rani Kapur Family Trust, which was allegedly created in October 2017. In her petition, Rani Kapur has sought to have the trust declared “illegal, void, and the result of fraud, forgery, and undue influence.”

She has also requested consequential reliefs, including the dissolution of the trust, a detailed account of its finances, and restitution of assets she claims were unlawfully transferred. According to the suit, she was coerced into signing documents during a period of grief following her son’s death.

“It is submitted that, by means of a complex web of illegal transactions undertaken in an unfortunate collusion with the plaintiff's (i.e., Rani Kapur) son, Sunjay Kapur, all the plaintiff's assets vest in one fraudulent Trust, titled RK Family Trust, without her knowledge.”

“The entire fraud perpetrated upon the plaintiff has only now been discovered post the death of her son, who also passed away under mysterious circumstances,” the suit further stated.

Death Of Sunjay Kapur And Wider Claims

Sunjay Kapur, aged 53, died on June 12 last year while playing polo in London. While the official cause of death was listed as cardiac arrest, reports suggested he may have suffered an anaphylactic shock after a bee flew into his mouth. Rani Kapur, however, has previously hinted at a “transnational conspiracy,” even describing her son’s death as a “murder.”

The suit also details Rani Kapur’s position as the sole beneficiary and legatee of her late husband Surinder Kapur, founder of the Sona Group, who passed away in June 2015. His will was probated in January 2016 without objection from Sunjay Kapur.

However, Rani Kapur alleges that after suffering a stroke in September 2017, she became physically and emotionally dependent on her son and Priya Kapur, a situation she claims was exploited to divert her assets into the RK Family Trust without her informed consent.