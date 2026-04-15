Ram Charan's Peddi Release Delayed, Film To Hit Theatres THIS Month

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ram Charan's 'Peddi' film release postponed to June 2026.

Unfinished shoot and post-production cause the delay.

Makers prioritize quality, avoiding competition, and final polish.

Film aims to revive Ram Charan's box-office stardom.

Ram Charan’s much‑awaited sports‑drama Peddi has officially stepped off its April release date, leaving fans disappointed and theatres empty on what was supposed to be a big‑screen celebration. The film, which was first set for a March 27 release and then shifted to April 30, is now confirmed to be postponed again, with makers eyeing a June 2026 worldwide release.

Why The Delay This Time

Insiders say the main reason for the latest delay is unfinished shoot portions and pending post‑production work, including the background score by A.R. Rahman. A source quoted by Deccan Herald said, “The film is now eyeing a June release date,” adding that the team wants to avoid a half‑done product on screen. Another report noted that the makers are racing against time “to meet the deadline and make sure the film hits theatres in prime shape.”

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Makers’ Statement And Plans

Although the exact new date is still under wraps, trade analysts and news outlets report that the production house is likely to announce a May or June 2026 release soon. A statement from the team, shared with several outlets, read: “We want to give the audience a complete, polished experience, so we have decided to push the release to a later date when everything—including the final effects and music—is properly in place.” The makers also hinted that shifting away from the IPL‑heavy April period will help Peddi avoid crunch‑time competition and give it a stronger opening.

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We want to give our audience nothing but the best.#PEDDI in cinemas this June ❤‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/io4MFHfXJy — PEDDI (@PeddiMovieOffl) April 15, 2026

Ram Charan’s Hopes From Peddi

For Ram Charan, Peddi is not just another film but a crucial comeback attempt after a string of mixed results post‑RRR. Industry watchers say a packed, well‑promoted release in June could revive his box‑office draw and re‑establish his image as a pan‑India star. Fans on social media, meanwhile, have reacted with a mix of frustration and patience, with one fan comment widely shared: “We waited for years, a few more months is fine as long as the film is worth it.”

With fresh posters and promos still doing the rounds, the message from the Peddi camp is clear: quality over quick release, even if that means another wait for audiences.