Four Rounds Fired At Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Home; Security Beefed Up As Probe Underway

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







After unidentified assailants fired at least four rounds outside Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai residence at around 12:43 am, security around his home has been beefed up. According to news agency ANI, no injuries were reported, and it is unclear whether Shetty was at home at the time. An FIR has been registered in connection with the shooting.

Heavy Police Deployment Outside Shetty’s Home

The Mumbai Crime Branch has formed 12 teams to track down the suspects involved in the firing. Police and forensic teams arrived at the scene to secure the premises and conduct a thorough investigation. Officials confirmed that an investigation into the case is underway and all possible angles are being explored to identify those responsible.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | Police and forensic teams reach Director Rohit Shetty's residence, after an incident of firing was reported outside his residence. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/h1wVhtCtY7 — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2026

CCTV Footage Shows Bullet Marks

CCTV footage shows bullet marks on a glass panel of the building’s balcony, while the attackers reportedly fled immediately after opening fire. Authorities are reviewing footage from over 100 cameras installed in and around Shetty’s building and neighbouring areas to identify the culprits and trace their escape route.

According to news agency IANS, Rohit Shetty’s residence has two gates and is equipped with more than ten CCTV cameras across the tower. The incident has raised concerns as Juhu is considered one of Mumbai’s most upscale and secure neighbourhoods. It is home to several film industry bigwigs.

#WATCH | Mumbai | Unidentified assailants fired four rounds outside the residence of film director Rohit Shetty last night



Mumbai Police says, "Following this, heavy police security has been deployed around Rohit Shetty's residence in Juhu. The police are currently… pic.twitter.com/XZlzspFeMU — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2026

A similar shooting incident had taken place outside actor Salman Khan’s Bandra residence in 2024, when two men on a bike fired four rounds before fleeing the scene.

Rohit Shetty is one of Bollywood’s leading filmmakers, celebrated for blockbuster franchises such as Golmaal and Singham, as well as the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chennai Express.