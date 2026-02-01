Four Rounds Fired At Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Home; Security Beefed Up As Probe Underway

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentFour Rounds Fired At Rohit Shetty’s Juhu Home; Security Beefed Up As Probe Underway

Rohit Shetty’s home in Juhu was fired at by unknown attackers late Saturday night. An FIR has been registered, and police are investigating the incident.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After unidentified assailants fired at least four rounds outside Rohit Shetty’s Mumbai residence at around 12:43 am, security around his home has been beefed up. According to news agency ANI, no injuries were reported, and it is unclear whether Shetty was at home at the time. An FIR has been registered in connection with the shooting.

Heavy Police Deployment Outside Shetty’s Home

The Mumbai Crime Branch has formed 12 teams to track down the suspects involved in the firing. Police and forensic teams arrived at the scene to secure the premises and conduct a thorough investigation. Officials confirmed that an investigation into the case is underway and all possible angles are being explored to identify those responsible.

CCTV Footage Shows Bullet Marks

CCTV footage shows bullet marks on a glass panel of the building’s balcony, while the attackers reportedly fled immediately after opening fire. Authorities are reviewing footage from over 100 cameras installed in and around Shetty’s building and neighbouring areas to identify the culprits and trace their escape route.

According to news agency IANS, Rohit Shetty’s residence has two gates and is equipped with more than ten CCTV cameras across the tower. The incident has raised concerns as Juhu is considered one of Mumbai’s most upscale and secure neighbourhoods. It is home to several film industry bigwigs. 

A similar shooting incident had taken place outside actor Salman Khan’s Bandra residence in 2024, when two men on a bike fired four rounds before fleeing the scene.

Rohit Shetty is one of Bollywood’s leading filmmakers, celebrated for blockbuster franchises such as Golmaal and Singham, as well as the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Chennai Express.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened outside Rohit Shetty's residence?

Unidentified assailants fired at least four rounds outside Rohit Shetty's Mumbai residence early in the morning. No injuries were reported in the incident.

What is the current security situation at Rohit Shetty's home?

Security has been beefed up around Rohit Shetty's home following the firing incident. There is a heavy police deployment, and an investigation is underway.

Was Rohit Shetty at home during the shooting incident?

It is unclear whether Rohit Shetty was at his residence at the time of the shooting.

What evidence do authorities have from the incident?

CCTV footage shows bullet marks on a glass panel of the building's balcony. Authorities are reviewing footage from over 100 cameras to identify the suspects.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 01 Feb 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
Rohit Shetty
