Rohit Shetty House Firing Case: Mumbai police have achieved a major breakthrough in the firing incident outside the Juhu residence of renowned filmmaker Rohit Shetty. In a joint operation with the Haryana Police STF, the shooter and three of his associates have been arrested in Haryana. With this action, a total of nine accused have now been arrested in the case.

According to sources, the Haryana Police STF unit in Bahadurgarh conducted the operation along with the Mumbai Police, during which four accused were caught.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Ritik Yadav, resident of Bahabijouli, Agra district; Deepak, resident of Sector-45 Sadarpur, Noida; Sunny, resident of Bahabijouli, Agra; and Sonu, resident of Bahabijouli, Agra. Police said one of them is the main shooter, while the others allegedly helped him.

9 Arrested So Far, MCOCA Applied on First 5

Earlier, police had arrested five accused from Pune and nearby areas. They were identified as Aditya Gayki, Siddharth Yenpure, Samarth Pomaji, Swapnil Sakat, and Asaram Fasle alias Babu (the alleged weapons supplier).

Mumbai Police has taken strict action against these five under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). Officials said these sections were applied considering the organised crime angle.

Mastermind Still Absconding

According to police sources, the mastermind behind the conspiracy is believed to be Shubham Lonkar, who is still on the run. Investigations suggest he may have links to notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. Police are probing this angle deeply and conducting continuous raids to trace the absconding accused.

The firing reportedly took place in the early hours of February 1 outside Rohit Shetty’s house. After carrying out the attack, the shooter fled the scene.

Later, Mumbai Police found an abandoned scooter near a hotel in Vile Parle West, around two kilometres from Shetty Tower. Initial investigation revealed that an attempt had been made to wipe out physical evidence from the scooter.

Second-Hand Scooter Helped Crack The Case

A forensic team collected fingerprints, DNA samples, and other key evidence from the scene. During the investigation, police found that the second-hand Honda Dio scooter had been purchased from Aman Marote, a resident of Karve Nagar in Pune.

The scooter was bought by 19-year-old Aditya Gayki, one of the accused arrested earlier. Reports say it was purchased in mid-January for around Rs 30,000.

Police also found that the purchase was done on the instructions of Samarth Pomaji, and the money was arranged by Swapnil Sakat on the directions of absconding mastermind Shubham Lonkar.

Mumbai Police is currently working to connect every link in the case. Security has been increased in and around Rohit Shetty’s residence, and officials said the absconding mastermind will soon be arrested and the entire network will be exposed.