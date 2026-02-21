An LOC has been issued against Harry Boxer in connection with a threat allegedly made to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, demanding ₹10 crore.
Ranveer Singh Threat Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Issues LOC Against Bishnoi Gang Member Harry Boxer
Mumbai Crime Branch has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Harichandra alias Harry Boxer, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, in connection with a threat issued to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The development comes as investigators continue to examine evidence linked to an alleged extortion attempt.
Voice Note Allegedly Sent To Actor
According to sources, Crime Branch investigations have revealed that Harry Boxer, considered one of the close operatives of the Bishnoi gang, allegedly sent a voice note threatening Ranveer Singh and demanding ₹10 crore.
Preliminary findings suggest that the voice note was received on the WhatsApp number of Ranveer Singh’s manager. During the initial probe, officials reportedly confirmed that the voice in the message matched that of Harry Boxer. However, investigators are still gathering additional evidence related to the case.
Manager’s Statement Recorded
Sources within the Crime Branch said the voice note was sent after the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence. The threat message was delivered to the actor’s manager’s mobile number following that incident.
After the threat surfaced, security around Ranveer Singh was tightened. The Crime Branch has since recorded the statement of the actor’s manager and continues to pursue further investigation.
Use Of VPN And International Location
Earlier disclosures indicated that a VPN network had been used to send the threat. During the probe, the location linked to the communication was traced to a foreign country.
Subsequently, Interpol’s assistance was sought to help track and verify the origin of the message.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why has the Mumbai Crime Branch issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Harichandra alias Harry Boxer?
How was the threat allegedly delivered to Ranveer Singh?
According to sources, a voice note was allegedly sent to Ranveer Singh's manager's WhatsApp number, containing the threat and the demand for money.
What evidence do investigators have linking Harry Boxer to the threat?
Preliminary findings suggest the voice in the message matches that of Harry Boxer, and he is considered a close operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Has the crime branch taken any further action after the threat was reported?
Yes, security around Ranveer Singh has been tightened, and the Crime Branch has recorded the statement of the actor's manager.