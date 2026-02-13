Ram Charan, Upasana Name Twins Shivram And Anveera Devi; Here’s What They Mean

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni have welcomed their newborn twins, a baby boy and a girl, into their lives. Born on January 31 at a carefully chosen date and time, the little ones were introduced to close family and friends during an intimate naamkaran ceremony held at their Hyderabad residence.

The couple, who are already parents to their daughter Klin Kaara, born on June 20, 2023, have now revealed the names of their twins, and each one carries deep personal and spiritual meaning.

What Do Shivram And Anveera Devi Mean?

In a conversation with Variety, the couple shared the thought process behind the names. Their son has been named Shivram, a name that blends two eternal ideals: Lord Shiv and Lord Ram, symbolising strength balanced with restraint and devotion guided by righteousness.

The name also honours Ram Charan’s father, Chiranjeevi, whose birth name is Shiv Shankar Vara Prasad, weaving lineage and gratitude into the choice.

Their daughter has been named Anveera Devi. The name reflects boundless courage and divine feminine energy. “Veera” stands for bravery, while “An” expands it to something limitless. The addition of “Devi” serves as a reminder that strength and grace can co-exist.

For the couple, the names go far beyond identity. As they shared, these are aspirations rooted in strength, love, and courage.

Ram Charan On The Spiritual Journey Of Naming

Opening up about the decision, Ram Charan said, "Naming them was a deeply personal and spiritual decision for both of us. Upasana and I discussed it extensively, but our parents were very much part of the journey. In our culture, elders bring wisdom and blessings, so their presence in that process meant a lot to us."

He further explained the layered meaning behind both names, emphasising how they reflect faith, family legacy, and values that the couple hopes to pass on.

Upasana On Embracing Motherhood Again

Speaking about becoming a mother for the second time, Upasana shared how the experience feels different this time around.

“The first time, everything is new, beautiful, but overwhelming. This time, I feel much more relaxed and grounded. I’ve learned to let go of a lot, and now I don’t panic over the small things anymore. Stability, routine, and unconditional love, that’s really all the little ones need right now. Managing twins is magical. I’m only a week into it, so I don’t want to speak too soon, but there’s an extraordinary sense of fulfilment watching all three of my children together. Every moment is a learning experience. Ram has been incredibly hands-on, especially with Kaara. They share such a special bond. For us, making sure each child feels equally loved and secure is what truly makes the difference."

The twins were delivered in the same room where Upasana welcomed her first daughter, adding an emotional layer to the family’s newest chapter.

A Family Filled With Gratitude

Following the birth of their twins, the couple released a joint statement expressing their happiness. Ram Charan said, “Being blessed with three children fills me with gratitude. I'm thankful to all our fans, loved ones and well-wishers, who have stood by us and supported us through every moment."

Upasana added, “My father always believed that clarity of intention and faith go hand in hand. Today, I feel incredibly blessed to be a mother of three, exactly as we envisioned. Our hope is to raise children who are strong yet compassionate, aware that privilege carries responsibility and that true legacy lies in giving back.”

Recently, it also came to light that the couple had consulted an astrologer to determine the delivery timing and arranged for prayers at a temple ahead of the birth.

Ram Charan and Upasana, who tied the knot in June 2012 after years of friendship, have now stepped into a new phase of life, one shaped by faith, family, and the promise of a lasting legacy.