Mrunal Thakur, Dhanush To Marry On Valentine’s Day? Actor Says, ‘14th February Is Going To Be…’

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur have been rumoured to be dating for some time now, with a report claiming that the two are planning to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day, February 14. Mrunal, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Do Deewane Seher Mein with Siddhant Chaturvedi, which is slated for a February 20 release, has reacted to the reports of her getting married to Dhanush.

Mrunal Thakur, Dhanush To Marry On Valentine’s Day?

In a conversation with Galatta Plus, when the host asked Mrunal about the viral claims surrounding her alleged February 14 wedding, the actor dismissed them outright. She added that she had no idea where they began.

“No. I think 14th April is going to be the 1st April... 14th Feb is going to be the 1st April. April Fools’ Day. Because I don’t know who started... First of all, I’ve been quoted, but I never said anything. And they just said, ‘Mrunal said so.’ I was like, ‘Wow, how beautiful. It’s scary.’”

As Mrunal spoke, Siddhant Chaturvedi, who was seated beside her, was seen trying to hold back his laughter.

How The Wedding Rumours Started

After Mrunal attended the wrap-up party of Dhanush’s film Tere Ishq Mein, fans started speculating that the two were in a relationship. Photos of Mrunal and Dhanush from the event also went viral online.

The rumours gained further traction when Dhanush attended the premiere of Mrunal’s film Son of Sardaar 2, where the two were seen hugging each other.

According to a source-based report by HT City, the wedding news was nothing but a rumour. The source added, “She has a release scheduled for February, and then another Telugu film coming out in March. It doesn't make sense for her to plan a wedding right in the middle of that.”

On the work front, Mrunal has upcoming projects including Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Pooja Meri Jaan, and Dacoit: Love Story. Dhanush will next be seen in the Tamil film Kara and an untitled project directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.