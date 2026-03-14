Rajpal Yadav On Working With Priyadarshan In Bhooth Bangla: ‘I Don’t Even Need To Hear Script’

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Actor Rajpal Yadav, who is currently out of Tihar Jail on interim bail in connection with a Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case, is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla. The horror-comedy also stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Asrani, Manoj Joshi and Mithila Palkar, and is directed by Priyadarshan.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Yadav revealed that he trusts Priyadarshan so deeply that he has not needed to hear a script for the filmmaker’s projects since working with him on Hungama.

‘I Don’t Even Need To Hear Script’

Rajpal Yadav said his faith in Priyadarshan is so strong that he signs the director’s films without listening to the full script or even a detailed description of his character.

“There is immense trust with Priyan ji. Since Hungama, I don’t even need to hear the script. In fact, I have never even heard the full description of any character in advance,” he said in the interview with ANI.

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The 54-year-old actor also shared that Bhooth Bangla promises to entertain audiences with a mix of humour and scares.

“From the title itself, you already know the name is Bhooth Bangla. I would say that you should come and watch it once, you will be thoroughly entertained. It will tickle your funny bone, it will scare you, and the film will try to keep you engaged with meaningful entertainment,” he added.

“As an actor, I had a lot of fun working on it,” Yadav said.

‘Priyadarshan Is A Magician’

The actor also praised Priyadarshan, calling him both a skilled actor and a filmmaker with excellent comic timing.

“Priyadarshan himself is a very good actor and has great comic timing. The many films he has made with actors from different film industries are proof of his versatility. I would say that Priyadarshan is a magician,” Yadav said.

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“Whenever I get the chance to work with him, I feel fortunate, as if I’m a student of the science of entertainment, getting an opportunity to learn and contribute something,” he added.

Yadav also spoke about reuniting with Akshay Kumar, saying that working together still feels fresh even after decades of collaboration.

“When you work with Akshay Kumar, the most enjoyable thing is that it never feels like we have already done so many films together over the past 20 years. Every time we perform our lines or scenes, it feels new,” he said.

He further explained that both actors often improvise while shooting.

“Priyadarshan explains things to us on set, and until the scene is fully shot, Akshay and I keep trying to bring something alive in that moment. When Priyan ji is in charge, the scene becomes something special,” he added.

About Bhooth Bangla

Bhooth Bangla is produced by Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film marks Priyadarshan’s second Hindi-language horror comedy after Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was released in 2007. Like that film, it also features Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani and Manoj Joshi.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 10.