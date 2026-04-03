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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAttagaru’s Blessing Steals Spotlight In Rashmika Mandanna’s Wedding Pics | WATCH

Attagaru’s Blessing Steals Spotlight In Rashmika Mandanna’s Wedding Pics | WATCH

Unseen pictures from Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding have gone viral, highlighting emotional moments and family traditions.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 05:42 PM (IST)
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New unseen pictures from the wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have surfaced online, offering fans a closer look at their private celebrations. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held in Udaipur on February 26, attended by close family members and friends.

The images highlight several emotional and joyful moments from their pre-wedding festivities, including traditional rituals and candid family interactions. From sangeet to haldi, the celebrations reflected a blend of cultural traditions and personal touches, making the occasion feel warm and meaningful.

 A Heartwarming Gesture From Vijay’s Mother

One of the most talked-about moments from the unseen pictures is a touching gesture by Vijay Deverakonda’s mother, Madhavi. During one of the pre-wedding ceremonies, she gifted Rashmika heirloom gold bangles, symbolising acceptance, love, and the welcoming of a new family member.

This emotional exchange stood out as a key highlight of the celebrations, reflecting deep-rooted traditions and the importance of family bonds in Indian weddings. The gesture added a personal and sentimental layer to the festivities, making it even more special for the couple and their families.

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A Private Yet Grand Celebration

Despite being one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings, the couple chose to keep the ceremony largely private, with strict measures in place to maintain intimacy. Only selected guests were invited, and glimpses from the celebrations have been shared gradually, keeping fans eager for more.

Their wedding included multiple ceremonies honouring both Telugu and Kodava traditions, showcasing their cultural roots. The events were thoughtfully planned, combining elegance with simplicity and emotional depth.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Shilpa Venepally (@shilpavenepally)

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 Fans React To Unseen Wedding Glimpses

As these unseen pictures continue to circulate online, fans have been quick to express their excitement and admiration. The couple, often referred to as one of the most loved on-screen and off-screen pairs, has once again captured hearts with these intimate moments.

The images not only celebrate their union but also highlight the importance of family, tradition, and meaningful gestures, making their wedding a memorable and widely cherished event.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When and where did Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda get married?

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held in Udaipur on February 26.

What kind of pre-wedding festivities were shown in the new pictures?

The revealed images highlight emotional and joyful moments from their pre-wedding festivities, including traditional rituals like sangeet and haldi, and candid family interactions.

What heartwarming gesture did Vijay Deverakonda's mother make?

Vijay Deverakonda's mother, Madhavi, gifted Rashmika heirloom gold bangles during a pre-wedding ceremony, symbolizing acceptance and love.

How did the couple approach their wedding ceremony despite being celebrities?

Despite being a highly anticipated celebrity wedding, they chose to keep the ceremony largely private, with strict measures for intimacy and only invited selected guests.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 03 Apr 2026 05:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Deverakonda Rashmika Mandanna
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