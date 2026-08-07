Rajnath Singh Watches Netflix’s ‘Operation Safed Sagar’, Hails IAF’s ‘Indomitable Courage’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Defence Minister lauded series for authentic Kargil War depiction.

Ministers emphasized series will inspire youth to join forces.

Netflix Co-CEO praised Indian talent; series launches August 7.

At the premiere of the web series “Operation Safed Sagar,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared a special video message. Addressing the audience, he applauded the team for bringing the historic chapter of the Kargil War to life with authenticity and depth.

Rajnath said, “Each one of you deserves high praise for bringing this Operation Safed Sagar to life with such vividness and authenticity. Through this web series, you have not only revived those memories but also honored the way the Indian Air Force changed the course and direction of the Kargil War.”

“Until 1999, no air force in the world had conducted combat operations at altitudes between 15,000 and 18,000 feet. Our air warriors displayed indomitable courage in that operation. Through this series, you have preserved that courage, that valour, and that legacy—and passed it on to the next generation. Bringing this untold story of the Kargil War to a global platform like Netflix is, in itself, a significant achievement.”

The Raksha Mantri added, “Portraying it on screen with such authenticity and sensitivity is a formidable challenge. For this, I commend Sanjay Routray, Sarita Patil, Abhijeet Singh Parmar, and Kushal Shrivastava. Director Oni Sen and his entire team deserve special congratulations for this distinctive cinematic vision. Crafting cinema of this calibre demands extensive research and technical precision—and this team has met that standard at every level. I am confident that this story of Operation Safed Sagar will particularly resonate with our youth. Once again, I congratulate the Netflix team, Mr. Ted Sarandos, and Ms. Monika Shergill. Jai Hind.”

In his message, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth stated, “Netflix's Operation Safed Sagar web series is a powerful portrayal—that will inspire our future generations. I would also like to congratulate and extend my best wishes to the entire team behind this web series, including the actors and everyone involved in its creation. Through Operation Safed Sagar, when our children see the dedication and courage of the Indian armed forces, they will be inspired to become a part of the armed forces and serve the nation. The energy and motivation generated by this web series will certainly make our armed forces even stronger.”

Speaking at the premiere, Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO Netflix mentioned, “The scale of this series and the production demonstrates that India today has the talent, the technical expertise and the production capabilities to create entertainment that stands confidently alongside the very best in the world.”

The grand premiere of “Operation Safed Sagar” was recently held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. The event was attended by senior military officials, government dignitaries, and the team behind the series, which tells the untold story of the Indian Air Force’s significant role during the Kargil War.

“Operation Safed Sagar” stars Jimmy Shergill, Siddharth, Abhay Verma, Prajakta Koli, Mihir Ahuja and Dia Mirza. It will premiere on Netflix on August 7.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)