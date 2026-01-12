Priyanka Chopra’s Desi ‘Daadi’ Moment Steals The Show At Golden Globes With Nick Jonas

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a glamorous appearance at the Golden Globe Awards 2026 with husband and singer Nick Jonas, turning heads as the power couple walked the red carpet together. Priyanka, who also took the stage as a presenter at the prestigious ceremony, later gave fans a peek behind the scenes with a candid video from the night.

Priyanka Chopra shares BTS moments from Golden Globes night

After the event on Monday, Priyanka took to Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes video capturing her journey to the awards with Nick. The clip begins with the couple travelling together, playfully fiddling with the lights inside their vehicle. Speaking directly to the camera, Priyanka shared her excitement about attending such events with her husband. “I love doing these kinds of events with Nick. Together, we just have so much fun. So I'm really looking forward to date night with my husband,” she said.

‘From Christmas till yesterday… then screech, the Globes’

The video also documented Priyanka’s quieter moments with her team before calling it a night, followed by her getting ready for the ceremony the next day. Glancing at her phone, she joked, “Making a sports joke on the stage today. I really have to make my peace with that.” While getting her hair done, she laughed about the sudden shift from downtime to red-carpet chaos, saying, “From Christmas till yesterday, I met no one and then screech… the Globes.”

‘Humari daadiyon ne accha sikhaya hai’

As Priyanka and Nick stepped out for the event, the actor addressed the camera again, wiping her eyes and admitting, “My eye will not stop watering. But I think it's going to be good.” Dressed in a dark blue strapless gown, she was seen pulling out a tissue tucked into her outfit, prompting a light-hearted remark that struck a chord with fans. Laughing, she said, “I've my trusted tissue. Humari daadiyon ne accha sikhaya hai (Our grandmother taught us well).” The comment referenced an old Indian habit where women kept small essentials safely tucked inside their blouses.

Fans react to Priyanka’s ‘daadi’ comment

Captioning the post, “What you didn’t see. @goldenglobes,” Priyanka’s video quickly drew warm reactions online. One fan wrote, “Love the daadi comment,” while another said, “‘Our grandmother taught me well’ has my heart.” Others enjoyed the cultural touch, with comments like, “Oh! The Hindi tadka (Hindi fun) at the end,” and “Stunning as always. 'Humari dadiyon ne achha sikhaya hai', love the way you said it.” Another user added, “Desi girl to desi idea hoga hi (She's an Indian, she will have an Indian idea).”

At the Golden Globe Awards, Priyanka presented the trophy for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama alongside BLACKPINK member Lisa.

What’s next for Priyanka Chopra Jonas

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Heads of States, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena. She will next appear in the pirate action film The Bluff with Karl Urban, slated for a February release on Prime Video. She also has Judgement Day in the pipeline, featuring Will Ferrell, Zac Efron, Regina Hall, Jimmy Tatro, Billy Eichner and Michael Peña.

The actor is also gearing up for her much-anticipated return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, which stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran as part of its ensemble cast.