Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentPriyanka Chopra’s Desi ‘Daadi’ Moment Steals The Show At Golden Globes With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra’s Desi ‘Daadi’ Moment Steals The Show At Golden Globes With Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra shared a fun BTS video from the Golden Globes 2026 with Nick Jonas, winning hearts with her desi humour, candid moments and a ‘daadiyon ne accha sikhaya hai’ remark.

By : Shruti Kapoor | Updated at : 12 Jan 2026 08:32 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a glamorous appearance at the Golden Globe Awards 2026 with husband and singer Nick Jonas, turning heads as the power couple walked the red carpet together. Priyanka, who also took the stage as a presenter at the prestigious ceremony, later gave fans a peek behind the scenes with a candid video from the night.

Priyanka Chopra shares BTS moments from Golden Globes night

After the event on Monday, Priyanka took to Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes video capturing her journey to the awards with Nick. The clip begins with the couple travelling together, playfully fiddling with the lights inside their vehicle. Speaking directly to the camera, Priyanka shared her excitement about attending such events with her husband. “I love doing these kinds of events with Nick. Together, we just have so much fun. So I'm really looking forward to date night with my husband,” she said.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

‘From Christmas till yesterday… then screech, the Globes’

The video also documented Priyanka’s quieter moments with her team before calling it a night, followed by her getting ready for the ceremony the next day. Glancing at her phone, she joked, “Making a sports joke on the stage today. I really have to make my peace with that.” While getting her hair done, she laughed about the sudden shift from downtime to red-carpet chaos, saying, “From Christmas till yesterday, I met no one and then screech… the Globes.”

‘Humari daadiyon ne accha sikhaya hai’

As Priyanka and Nick stepped out for the event, the actor addressed the camera again, wiping her eyes and admitting, “My eye will not stop watering. But I think it's going to be good.” Dressed in a dark blue strapless gown, she was seen pulling out a tissue tucked into her outfit, prompting a light-hearted remark that struck a chord with fans. Laughing, she said, “I've my trusted tissue. Humari daadiyon ne accha sikhaya hai (Our grandmother taught us well).” The comment referenced an old Indian habit where women kept small essentials safely tucked inside their blouses.

Fans react to Priyanka’s ‘daadi’ comment

Captioning the post, “What you didn’t see. @goldenglobes,” Priyanka’s video quickly drew warm reactions online. One fan wrote, “Love the daadi comment,” while another said, “‘Our grandmother taught me well’ has my heart.” Others enjoyed the cultural touch, with comments like, “Oh! The Hindi tadka (Hindi fun) at the end,” and “Stunning as always. 'Humari dadiyon ne achha sikhaya hai', love the way you said it.” Another user added, “Desi girl to desi idea hoga hi (She's an Indian, she will have an Indian idea).”

At the Golden Globe Awards, Priyanka presented the trophy for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama alongside BLACKPINK member Lisa.

What’s next for Priyanka Chopra Jonas

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in Heads of States, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena. She will next appear in the pirate action film The Bluff with Karl Urban, slated for a February release on Prime Video. She also has Judgement Day in the pipeline, featuring Will Ferrell, Zac Efron, Regina Hall, Jimmy Tatro, Billy Eichner and Michael Peña.

The actor is also gearing up for her much-anticipated return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, which stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran as part of its ensemble cast.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Priyanka Chopra Jonas share from the Golden Globe Awards?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a behind-the-scenes video of her journey to the Golden Globe Awards with her husband, Nick Jonas, and candid moments from the night.

Why did Priyanka Chopra Jonas mention her grandmother?

She humorously mentioned her grandmother teaching her to keep a tissue tucked in her outfit, referencing an old Indian habit.

What are Priyanka Chopra Jonas's upcoming projects?

She will appear in 'The Bluff' and 'Judgement Day,' and is returning to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's 'Varanasi'.

Who did Priyanka Chopra Jonas present an award with at the Golden Globes?

Priyanka presented the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama alongside BLACKPINK member Lisa.

About the author Shruti Kapoor

With 18 years in digital media, Shruti Kapoor blends sharp storytelling with pop culture pulse, covering Bollywood, South cinema, OTT, and all things celeb with style and insight. At ABP Live English, she leads a team that lives and breathes showbiz and keeps a pulse on everything lifestyle. When not chasing trends or celebrity scoops, she’s usually exploring the latest in film and series, curating playlists, or getting lost in a good book.
Read
Published at : 12 Jan 2026 08:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Golden Globes 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Maharashtra
Election Commission Stops Ladki Bahin Money Transfer Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Body Polls
Election Commission Stops Ladki Bahin Money Transfer Ahead Of Maharashtra Civic Body Polls
States
EC Clarifies Notice Send To Ex Navy Chief Arun Prakash Under Voter Roll Revision
EC Clarifies Notice Send To Ex Navy Chief Arun Prakash Under Voter Roll Revision
World
Pakistan Positioning Itself As ‘Leader’ Of Muslim World: Asim Munir’s Arms Push Sparks Alarm
Pakistan Positioning Itself As 'Leader' Of Muslim World: Asim Munir’s Arms Push Sparks Alarm
News
‘Anomaly’ Detected: ISRO Updates On India’s First 2026 Satellite Launch, PSLV Outcome Unclear
‘Anomaly’ Detected: ISRO Updates On India’s First 2026 Satellite Launch, PSLV Outcome Unclear
Advertisement

Videos

National News: PM Modi addresses Somnath Swabhiman Parv, recalls 1,000-year legacy of faith and resilience
Breaking News: Bihar MLA and Singer Maithili Thakur Campaigns in Mumbai, Promises BMC Mayoral Win for Mahayuti
Special Coverage: PM Modi Reflects on Somnath Temple’s 1000-Year Legacy, Tribute to Sardar Patel and India’s Resilience
Uttarakhand News: Ankita Bhandari case: Bandh largely ineffective as traders step back, security tightened
Breaking News: PM Modi Receives Grand Welcome at Somnath Swabhiman Parv, Pays Tribute to India’s Forgotten Heroes
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | German Subs To Rejuvenate Ailing Submarine Fleet
Opinion
Embed widget