HomeEntertainment'He's A Star, A Hero': Pawan Singh's Uncle Reacts To Reports Of The Actor's Third Marriage

By : Ashish Kumar Singh | Updated at : 08 Jan 2026 01:29 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Several rumours have been doing the rounds about Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh in recent days. Reports recently claimed that the actor had secretly entered into a third marriage while his divorce proceedings with wife Jyoti Singh are still underway. Pawan Singh himself has not reacted to these claims so far.

However, his uncle Dharmendra Singh has spoken out on the controversy. In an interview to Dainik Bhaskar, Dharmendra Singh addressed rumours surrounding Pawan Singh’s personal life, including the death of his first wife, the ongoing divorce case with his second wife Jyoti Singh, and the presence of Mahima Singh at the actor’s birthday party.

“We don’t believe that he has married for the third or fourth time. He is a star, a hero. If he dances a little with someone, performs, or shoots with someone, people with vested interests add spice to it and start saying he has got married. He is not that kind of person. Whatever is being circulated is the handiwork of YouTubers who have no ethics,” said Dharmendra Singh.

'If There Was Wedding, Wouldn't We Know?'

Calling the reports completely false, Dharmendra Singh said marriage is not a child's play that it can happen without the knowledge of elders or family members. “If something like that had happened, wouldn’t we know? There is a matter that will be resolved in a month or two. After that, there will be wedding bells and a proper marriage,” he added.

He further said that he came to know about the marriage rumours only through the media. “Pawan Singh has not married again. I am saying this with full responsibility. He has risen from the ground up, and no one has proved that he has had a third marriage.”

On Mahima Singh, whose pictures from Pawan Singh’s birthday party went viral, his uncle said she might be an actress. “We were not present there at that time. There are thousands of people at a birthday party -- guests, artistes, well-wishers. It is not possible to identify everyone,” he said.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Pawan Singh secretly married for the third time?

Pawan Singh's uncle Dharmendra Singh denies reports of a third marriage, stating such claims are fabricated by YouTubers.

What is the status of Pawan Singh's divorce proceedings?

The divorce proceedings with his second wife, Jyoti Singh, are reportedly ongoing and expected to be resolved in a month or two.

Who is Mahima Singh?

Mahima Singh was present at Pawan Singh's birthday party. His uncle mentioned she might be an actress, but couldn't identify everyone present.

Why are there rumors about Pawan Singh's marriage?

His uncle believes that any interaction or performance with someone is exaggerated by YouTubers with vested interests to create marriage rumors.

Published at : 08 Jan 2026 01:29 PM (IST)
ED Raids IPAC Office In Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee Claims 'Political Targeting'
National Shooting Coach Suspended Following Sexual Assault Allegations By Teenage Athlete
Trump To Impose 500% Tariff On India, China? Here's What His Nod To A New Bill Means
'Your Pet Would Also Bite:' SC Bench Clarifies It Didn’t Order Removal Of All Stray Dogs
