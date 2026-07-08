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English NewsEntertainmentDelhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee To Hold Public Screenings Of Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee To Hold Public Screenings Of Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj

Directed by Honey Trehan and starring Diljit Dosanjh, Satluj premiered on ZEE5 on July 3 before it was removed from the platform on July 5.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 08 Jul 2026 08:36 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • DSGMC will screen 'Satluj' publicly after ZEE5 delisted it.
  • Film highlights Jaswant Singh Khalra's work exposing Punjab human rights.
  • Committees to screen film, hold seminars on Khalra's legacy.

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has announced that it will organise public screenings of Satluj, originally titled Panjab '95, after the film was removed from ZEE5 over what was reportedly cited by a government official as a “security concern”. The committee also said it plans to hold seminars in educational institutions to highlight the life and contributions of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra.

DSGMC To Screen Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj

DSGMC president Harmeet Singh Kalka said the film chronicles Khalra’s efforts to expose alleged human rights violations in Punjab and argued that such a story should not be kept away from the public.

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“Since this film is a biographical portrayal of Jaswant Singh Khalra, it depicts how a social activist opened people’s eyes to the truth. He uncovered evidence of 25,000 bodies that had been cremated as ‘unclaimed’ and raised the issue not only within the country but also internationally, highlighting the dire situation in Punjab,” he said, before adding, “Suppressing this story, preventing the events of that dark era from reaching the public, is deeply wrong, and it has sparked immense outrage across the Sikh community.”

He further announced that the gurudwara committees across different areas have been asked to download and screen the film so that more people can watch it.

“We have directed all Gurdwara committee members to organise screenings in their respective localities. In addition, we will soon meet the heads of our schools and colleges to organise seminars on Jaswant Singh Khalra’s life and legacy. Through these discussions, we want young people to understand how one determined social activist was able to make such a significant impact on society. If one individual could achieve so much, all of us can contribute towards meaningful change.”

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About Satluj

Directed by Honey Trehan and starring Diljit Dosanjh, Satluj was released on ZEE5 after the makers chose not to implement the 127 cuts reportedly suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for its original version, Panjab '95. However, the film was taken down from the platform just two days after its release. ZEE5 later stated that it stands by the film and is exploring legal options to make it available again.

Satluj also stars Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) organizing screenings of the film Satluj?

The DSGMC is organizing screenings because the film was removed from ZEE5 due to a

What is the film Satluj, originally Panjab '95, about?

Satluj chronicles human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra's efforts to expose alleged human rights violations in Punjab. He uncovered evidence of 25,000 bodies cremated as 'unclaimed'.

What happened to the film Satluj after it was released on ZEE5?

Satluj was removed from the ZEE5 platform just two days after its release, reportedly due to a

How does the DSGMC plan to make the film Satluj available to more people?

The DSGMC has directed gurudwara committees across different areas to download and screen the film in their respective localities. They also plan to hold seminars in educational institutions.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 08 Jul 2026 08:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh Zee5 Gurudwara DELHI Satluj
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