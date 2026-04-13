Brett Lee Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle, Says 'Her Legacy Will Live On For Generations'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former cricketer Brett Lee shared a heartfelt tribute.

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday. She took her last breath at the Breach Candy Hospital on April 12. She suffered a chest infection and was rushed to the hospital on Saturday. She had been unwell for some time and was admitted to the hospital due to a chest infection. Doctors confirmed the cause of her death as multiple organ failure.

Along with music, she also had a special connection with the cricket world. She had collaborated with former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee on the song You’re the One for Me. The track was bilingual, with Hindi lyrics sung by Asha Bhosle and English portions by Brett Lee. Released during the ICC Champions Trophy 2006, the song was written by Brett Lee himself. With Asha’s signature voice, it became a big hit in India and remains popular among music lovers on YouTube.

ALSO READ | Old Video Of Sunny Deol And Dimple Kapadia Goes Viral Again, Triggers Mixed Reactions Online

Brett Lee Pays Tribute

Brett Lee shared an emotional tribute for Asha Bhosle. Posting pictures with her, he wrote, “In 2006, I had the privilege of writing and recording You’re the One for Me with Asha Bhosle. I will always be grateful for that. It wasn’t just her talent, but her kind and humble nature that stayed with me.”

He further added, “For someone who achieved so much in life, she still carried herself with such warmth and generosity. My thoughts are with her family and friends during this difficult time. I feel lucky to have spent time with her. Her legacy will live on for generations to come.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brett Lee (@brettlee_58)

Asha Bhosle recorded more than 12,000 songs in over 20 languages. Her songs continue to live on in people’s hearts.

ALSO READ | Who Survives Asha Bhosle? Son Anand, Granddaughter Zanai And Siblings Meena, Usha, Hridaynath

The singer is known as one of the most versatile and influential singers in the Indian music industry, and continues to inspire young singers and music lovers across the world.