Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026TS Inter Results 2025NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesBrett Lee Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle, Says 'Her Legacy Will Live On For Generations'

Brett Lee Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle, Says 'Her Legacy Will Live On For Generations'

Brett Lee paid tribute to Asha Bhosle, remembering their song together and praising her talent and kindness. He said her music and legacy will keep inspiring people for generations.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 13 Apr 2026 04:52 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Former cricketer Brett Lee shared a heartfelt tribute.

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday. She took her last breath at the Breach Candy Hospital on April 12. She suffered a chest infection and was rushed to the hospital on Saturday. She had been unwell for some time and was admitted to the hospital due to a chest infection. Doctors confirmed the cause of her death as multiple organ failure. 

Along with music, she also had a special connection with the cricket world. She had collaborated with former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee on the song You’re the One for Me. The track was bilingual, with Hindi lyrics sung by Asha Bhosle and English portions by Brett Lee. Released during the ICC Champions Trophy 2006, the song was written by Brett Lee himself. With Asha’s signature voice, it became a big hit in India and remains popular among music lovers on YouTube.

ALSO READ | Old Video Of Sunny Deol And Dimple Kapadia Goes Viral Again, Triggers Mixed Reactions Online

Brett Lee Pays Tribute

Brett Lee shared an emotional tribute for Asha Bhosle. Posting pictures with her, he wrote, “In 2006, I had the privilege of writing and recording You’re the One for Me with Asha Bhosle. I will always be grateful for that. It wasn’t just her talent, but her kind and humble nature that stayed with me.”

He further added, “For someone who achieved so much in life, she still carried herself with such warmth and generosity. My thoughts are with her family and friends during this difficult time. I feel lucky to have spent time with her. Her legacy will live on for generations to come.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Brett Lee (@brettlee_58)

Asha Bhosle recorded more than 12,000 songs in over 20 languages. Her songs continue to live on in people’s hearts.

ALSO READ | Who Survives Asha Bhosle? Son Anand, Granddaughter Zanai And Siblings Meena, Usha, Hridaynath

The singer is known as one of the most versatile and influential singers in the Indian music industry, and continues to inspire young singers and music lovers across the world.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

How many songs did Asha Bhosle record in her career?

Asha Bhosle recorded over 12,000 songs in more than 20 languages. Her music remains popular and lives on in people's hearts.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 13 Apr 2026 04:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Asha Bhosle Brett Lee
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Brett Lee Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle, Says 'Her Legacy Will Live On For Generations'
Brett Lee Pays Tribute To Asha Bhosle, Says 'Her Legacy Will Live On For Generations'
Celebrities
‘Ma Kisi Ka Gaya To Kaisa Lagta Hai?’ Jackie Shroff Gets Angry At Paps At Asha Bhosle’s Funeral
‘Ma Kisi Ka Gaya To Kaisa Lagta Hai?’ Jackie Shroff Gets Angry At Paps At Asha Bhosle’s Funeral
Celebrities
Asha Bhosle Funeral Live Updates: Mortal Remains Taken For Antim Yatra, Final Journey Begins
Asha Bhosle Funeral Live Updates: Mortal Remains Taken For Antim Yatra, Final Journey Begins
Celebrities
Ranveer Allahbadia Spotted With Girlfriend After 'Terrible Breakup' With Nikki Sharma
Ranveer Allahbadia Spotted With Girlfriend After 'Terrible Breakup' With Nikki Sharma
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Political Buzz: Samrat Choudhary Likely to Become Next Chief Minister
Noida Burning: Workers’ Wage Protest Turns Violent in Phase 2
Breaking News: Noida Sector 62 Workers Protest Over Low Wages
Breaking News: Breach Candy Hospital Confirms Death Due to Multi-Organ Failure
Breaking News: Legendary Singer Asha Bhosle Passes Away, Nation Mourns Her Loss
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Is India Ready To Utilise Thorium?
Opinion
Embed widget